The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this Friday, the third death of a Costa Rican in the United States by covid-19.

In a very brief statement, the Foreign Ministry reported that the death occurred on Monday, April 6, in a hospital in New Jersey. The Costa Rican consulate in New York reported that it is a 54-year-old Costa Rican who died at Hoboken Medical Center, being treated in the ICU.

More information regarding this death could not be provided for the protection of the privacy of individuals.

On March 31, the family of a 24-year-old woman, whose last name was Meléndez, a native of Alajuela and a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed the death. The young woman had risk factors, such as diabetes and a heart operation two years earlier. The entire family nucleus of that young woman also contracted the coronavirus.

The second death of a Costa Rican in United States was that of a 68-year-old woman with the last name Estrada, who died in New York on the morning of April 1, as confirmed by a brother of the woman. In her case, the risk factors were diabetes and hypertension.