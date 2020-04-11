Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 558 cases confirmed, 42 recovered

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Costa Rica has reached 558 this Good Friday, confirmed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

Compared to Thursday, April 9, there are 19 more cases.

Among the 558 affected today, there are 538 adults (of which 30 are seniors) and 20 minors.

There are 269 women and 289 men, of whom 524 are Costa Rican and 34 foreigners. The cases are presented in 58 of the 82 cantons.

The number of hospitalized reaches 20. Of these, 13 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Also, 42 patients have fully recovered, including three minors.

The number of deceased remains at three, all men: two 87-year-olds who died at the Alajuela Hospital and one 45-year-old who died on Wednesday at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

As for the 45-year-old man, Salas confirmed that kidney failure was what caused his death. He confirmed that covid-19 caused the complication.

The Minister added that containment measures past this Sunday will by announced at the Saturday mid-day briefing, advancing that we can expect similar measures applied this week, “the measures will be a bit similar to those of Semana Santa”.

Are sanitary containment measures maintained, such as vehicle restriction and commercial business closings?

The Minister of Health said that this Saturday they will announce what type of measures will be in force from next week, basically a bit similar to those of this week, Semana Santa.

He also warned that no school or college, public or private, is allowed to resume classes on Monday.

“I feel hopeful for the response that the majority of Costa Ricans have given, the majority are on board,” Salas said, “I am confident that we will continue the discipline and attitude that we have maintained in recent weeks.”