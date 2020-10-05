59 blockades this Sunday: complaints of charging tolls

QCOSTARICA – A total of 59 points throughout the country remained blocked this Sunday, according to reports from the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

In 36 of these areas, protesters prevented the passage of vehicles, meanwhile, there are another 23 points with intermittent closures, that is the blockades are lifted for a few minutes to allow traffic to pass, then up again.

Casa Presidencial reported of complaints of protesters charging tolls at some blockade to allow passage. The reports came mainly from people trapped in the blockade between Playa Jacó and Playa Hermosa.

At night the protesters in Ochomogo, Cartago, still prevented the passage of vehicles at the RECOPE fuel distribution plant. The Ochomogo is one of two main distribution points for gasoline products in the Central Valley; the other is located in La Garita, Alajuela.

For this Sunday, again the areas most affected by the protests are the southern and northern areas of the country, as well as the Caribbean, blocking passages on main roasd such as the Ruta 32, Interamericana norte (Ruta 1), Interamerican Sur (Ruta 2), the Costanera, Ruta 27 and the Florencio del Castillo (San Jose – Cartago).

Truckers have reported vandalism by some of the protesters. Sunday night riot police dispersed two blockades in Cañas and Bagaces, in Guanacaste.

That region reports less damage from protests, compared to other areas outside the Central Valley.

The obstructions in different areas of the country concern various chambers of commerce, businesses, tourism and medical services throughout the country.

At the Q we received numerous emails from readers, mostly foreigners, of how this is affecting them.

One a 71-year-old man from the southern zone concerned of getting his wife to an eye specialist in San Jose today Monday. Other of being trapped for what seemed forever on their way home; one who almost ran over a couple of protesters, to not get stuck, as they were setting a roadblock.

Several asked for updated information on blockades. Difficult to do, as blockades go up, they are removed, to pop up again a few kilometers away on the same route.

The Q learned of protesters using Whatsapp groups to coordinate their actions, others to disseminate false information, such as massive events in downtown San Jose where police sided with the protesters.

Yet, another that President Carlos Alvarado had fled the country, to Panama. This, like the others, was totally false.

The President took to address the nation on national television Sunday night, from Costa Rica, telling viewers that the Government withdraws the IMF proposal and calls for dialogue to balance the economic crisis.

Convoco a los distintos sectores que respaldan las vías institucionales para que abramos un diálogo nacional, en el que me involucraré personalmente. Entendiendo la situación que enfrentamos, el gobierno no seguirá adelante con su propuesta inicial de negociación con el FMI. pic.twitter.com/bA03yhUFnU — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) October 5, 2020

Alvarado also condemned the vandalism in protests and called the protesters “in good faith” to lift roadblocks on national highways; affirmed that he will personally engage in dialogue in negotiations with ‘democratic’ sectors.