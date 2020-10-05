COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,353 new cases and 20 deaths for Sat Oct 3

Monday, 5 October 2020
QCOSTARICA – For Saturday, October 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,353 new cases of COVID-19, of which 195 are by epidemiological link and 1,158 by testing, for a total of 79,182 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 37,880 women and 41,302 men, of whom 64,990 are Costa Rican and 14,192 are foreigners.

There are 45,007 now recovered (56.8%), the Health officials making efforts to catch with their follow up, adding 13,944 people in the past five days.

A total o 556 people are hospitalized, 213 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 89 years. A number that has been dropping since the high of 637 and 260 ICU, on September 22.

For Saturday, 20 deaths were reported: 13 men, and seven women, with an age range of 36 to 90 years.

In total there are 950 deaths associated to COVID-19: 361 women and 589 men, with an age range of 18 to 100 years. By age, 639 deaths are of seniors.

Keeping with the policy of the Ministry of Health adopted weeks ago, there no longer are reports for Sundays, the next coming today, Monday, October 5, when we are provided with the details for the 48 hours from Saturday to Monday afternoon.

