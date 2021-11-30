6 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths analyzed in Costa Rica suffered from high blood pressure

QCOSTARICA – The Covid-19 Mortality Commission (Comisión de Mortalidad Covid-19) of the Ministry of Health, which examines each of the deaths related to covid-19, reports having analyzed 948 cases to date.

The report was made public on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Of the total number of cases analyzed by the Commission:

855 died of COVID-19 (90%): 527 were men and 328 women.

87 with a recent history of COVID-19 disease.

6 indeterminate cases.

1 pending assessment with forensic pathology and medical centers.

The Commission’s analysis details the risk factors presented by the deceased, the majority (63%) suffered from arterial hypertension, followed by diabetes mellitus and obesity, part of the most frequent comorbidities.

The COVID-19 Mortality Commission was formed in July 2020 and includes professionals from the Ministry of Health, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) and the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of Friday, November 26, 7,287 people died from causes related to COVID-19.

