Tuesday 30 November 2021
Tica model Tatiana Guido is booked by agency that works with Kendall Jenner

Fashion & Beauty
By Luis Morales
Q MAGAZINE – For the first time, the international agencies Elite Model World and The Society Management signed a contract with a Costa Rican female model, Tatiana Guido, who will now be exposed to opportunities in big cities such as Paris, London and Milan.

This network represents models such as Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Vittoria Cerati, among others.

How did the opportunity to sign this international contract arise?

“In the past, while I was without a mother agency, I decided to take some home photographs with my phone with the help of my mother, in order to send them to different agencies globally, trying my luck that some of them were interested in my profile so that I could hire me.

“The only ones that answered were The Society Management and Elite Model World,” said the Tica model.

During that period of time, Tatiana had the opportunity to sign with Independent Model Management (her current parent agency), which made the process of making her known much easier.

“In January 2021 I did the casting with both agencies through a video call, the team showed great interest in me and encouraged me to continue developing my career here in the country to gain more experience in the industry.

“After ten months of professional development and growth, I had the opportunity to officially sign a contract with The Society Management and Elite Model World,” said Tatiana.

What opportunities does it open up for her?

It opens many doors in the industry, especially since these agencies are recognized for working with prestigious models, brands, fashion houses and publishers. I gain that exposure necessary for the development that I want to have in my career.

In a recent interview, the model said the plan in the mind of the agencies is to “send me out of Costa Rica to develop my portfolio,” with options such as New York, Paris and Barcelona.

Where will you reside now that you are part of this agency?

“I really like the idea of ​​living in different parts of the world to experience culture and new experiences, for now, I plan to live in Costa Rica and go to work for short periods of three or six months, when the new agencies request me in North America or Europe”.

Tatiana stressed that Independent Model Management Costa Rica helped her progress professionally, as well as giving her job opportunities that any model dreams of, such as having appeared in the new faces section of Models.com, in the twentieth edition of Costa Rica Fashion Week.

 

Luis Morales

