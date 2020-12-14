66 with the 305 series is the 2020 Gordo Navideño winner!

QCOSTARICA – The winning numbers of the Gordo Navideño (Christmas Jackpot) this 2020 is the number 66 with the series 305.

While it can take a while, sometimes even almost right to the end, the “mayo” (the ball that indicates the major prize) dropped 13 minutes into the official activity, at 7:43 pm on Sunday night.

The entire prize is ¢1.6 billion colones (US$2.7 million dollars), each winning fraction of the 40 pays out a prize of ¢40 million colones (US$67,000).

The president of the Social Protection Board (JPS), Esmeralda Britton explained that the jackpot was distributed in almost all the country’s provinces: Heredia, Cartago, Puntarenas, Alajuela, and San José.

The number 66 had only been a winning number in the Gordo Navideño, in 2008, accompanied by series 299.

The second major prize in this 2020 Gordo Navideño paid out ¢160 million colones for a full ticket with the number 96 with series 006.

Third prize winning number was 86 with series 242 with a payout of ¢80 million colones.

For this draw, the JPS produced three issues, which means that there were three integers on the street with the same series and number of the largest.

The cost per ticket this year was, due to the economic situation of the country, ¢80,000 for an entire ticket or ¢2,000 for each the fractions or pieces.

According to the JPS 99.3% of the tickets issued were sold, being one of the most successful Christmas lotteries in recent years.