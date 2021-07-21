7.0 Quake Originating in Panama Shakes Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Punta Burica, Panama, shook most of the Costa Rican territory at 3:15 pm this Wednesday, July 21.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) reported that the epicenter was located 113 kilometers south of Punta Burica, Panama and that the depth was 10 kilometers.

- Advertisement -

The origin was the fracture zone of Panama plate, detailed the experts of the RSN.

For its part, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) registered the same magnitude and depth as the RSN and located the focus on the Burica peninsula.

Minutes after the movement, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that there were reports of falling objects in Alajuela, the southern Caribbean, Golfito and Laurel de Corredores.

Neighbors of Laurel de Corredores, Puntarenas, stated that the power went out briefly in the town and that both objects and plants fell.

- Advertisement -

In several supermarkets in the area, bottles and other products were left lying in the aisles.

In San José, several institutions applied their building evacuation protocols due to the strength of the movements.

Read more: A moving afternoon

- Advertisement -

So far there have been no reports of damage to structures or people affected by the event, while the National Tsunami Monitoring System (Sinamot) ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

Alexánder Solís, president of the CNE, gave statements in which he confirmed that there are no reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.

“There are falling objects, but especially in the Caribbean region and in the cantons near the southern border,” he explained.

Solís recalled that Costa Rica is a highly seismic country and that, therefore, it must be prepared to face earthquakes.

He took the opportunity to recall the next national earthquake evacuation drill, which will be held on August 11.

Very Close

Last Saturday, a 5.9-degree earthquake with an epicenter in Panama also shook Costa Rica, but not to the severity of this afternoon. That day, the epicenter was located 168 kilometers south of Punta Burica, in Panama, according to the RSN.

Ovsicori, for his part, reported that the magnitude was 6.4 degrees and the point of origin was 145.5 kilometers south of Golfito de Puntarenas, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The force of the movement also caused it to be felt in various parts of Costa Rica, with mild to moderate intensity.

However, the CNE had no reports of damage to people or structures due to the felt tremor.