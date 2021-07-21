Wednesday 21 July 2021
type here...
Search

Grand Opening! Tomorrow opens the largest field of multi-colored sunflowers in the country

Located in Pital the plants are expected to remain in their greatest flowering until August 16

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Grand Opening! Tomorrow opens the largest field of multi-colored sunflowers in the country

QCOSTARICA - Pital de San Carlos will open the...
Read more

Where Will Tourists Be Visiting Once Lockdown Is Over?

Have you spent the last year dreaming of an...
Read more

Amnesty plan for defaulters with the Caja close to reality

QCOSTARICA - Owing to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro...
Read more

4 tips for saving mobile data

Cell phones are a fully integrated part of our...
Read more

A moving afternoon

HQ - The faulting in the crust of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Pital de San Carlos will open the country’s first mega-field of multicolored sunflowers starting tomorrow, with an exhibition of more than 130 thousand sunflowers of different types, with varieties of colors and sizes, including the giants that can reach four meters in height.

Girasoles de Costa Rica

Girasoles de Costa Rica is a project of Erick Porras, who has more than 20 years of planting these plants that become a pollinating agent, in addition, they will have spaces for bees.

- Advertisement -

“This field is unique worldwide, there is no such large field on the planet and with the variety of colors that we have here, this is spectacular, in addition, there are two hectares of sowing,” said Porras.

General admission will cost ¢6,000 colones. Children over 3 years of age pay ¢2,000 colones.

The Girasoles Costa Rica field is located, diagonal to Bomba Uno at the entrance to Pital.

It is important to remember that since they are natural plants, it is expected that they will remain in their greatest flowering until August 16.

- Advertisement -

Hours are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Bring an umbrella.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhere Will Tourists Be Visiting Once Lockdown Is Over?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica captures three Nicaraguans suspected of killing a family in their homeland

The Policía Profesional de Migración de Costa Rica (Costa Rica's immigration...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Travel

Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

QCOSTARICA - Americans who have been vaccinated for at...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 19: plates 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - We are back today, Munday, July 19,...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.