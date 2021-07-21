Grand Opening! Tomorrow opens the largest field of multi-colored sunflowers in the country

QCOSTARICA – Pital de San Carlos will open the country’s first mega-field of multicolored sunflowers starting tomorrow, with an exhibition of more than 130 thousand sunflowers of different types, with varieties of colors and sizes, including the giants that can reach four meters in height.

Girasoles de Costa Rica is a project of Erick Porras, who has more than 20 years of planting these plants that become a pollinating agent, in addition, they will have spaces for bees.

“This field is unique worldwide, there is no such large field on the planet and with the variety of colors that we have here, this is spectacular, in addition, there are two hectares of sowing,” said Porras.

General admission will cost ¢6,000 colones. Children over 3 years of age pay ¢2,000 colones.

The Girasoles Costa Rica field is located, diagonal to Bomba Uno at the entrance to Pital.

It is important to remember that since they are natural plants, it is expected that they will remain in their greatest flowering until August 16.

Hours are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Bring an umbrella.