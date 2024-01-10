7.5 years in prison for former Ombudswoman Ofelia Taitelbaum

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica’s former Defensora de los Habitantes (Ombudswoman), Ofelia Taitelbaum, faces 7.5 years in prison, accused of 29 crimes of using a false document back in 2014.

In August 2019, Taitelbaum was sentenced for using the name of a San Carlos neighbor to falsely report advice on income tax returns.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Ofelia Taitelbaum Presented Her “Irrevocable” Resignation As Ombudswoman

However, the Appeals Court (Sala Tercera ) ordered to review, and in a new trial, only the only the specific portion of the penalty the former official is required to serve out.

In 2014, the Directorate General of Taxation, Ministry of Finance opened an investigation against a company that is supposedly linked to Taitelbaum for apparent tax fraud, following the complaint filed by Maria de los Angeles Otárola, to the tax office on discovery of taxes due by one of her companies that she claimed had no economic activity.

Taitelbaum was a legislator for the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) from 2006 to 2010, appointed as Defensora for the 2010-2014 period. On May 2014, was re-appointed for another term. She the presented her “Iirrevocable” resignation when faced with an investigation.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related