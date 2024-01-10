Costa Rica’s coffee harvest down 13% due to rains, labor shortage

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica’s 2023/24 coffee harvest is anticipated to be approximately 13% lower than the previous season due to inconsistent rainfall patterns and a shortage of workers, as stated in estimates released by the country’s coffee institute, the Instituto del Café de Costa Rica (ICAFE), on Tuesday.

According to the ICAFE, Costa Rica is set to bring in 1.67 million bushels, or nearly 1.3 million 60-kilo bags of coffee this season. That’s about 241,737 bushels, or 185,000 60-kilo bags, less than in the 2022/23 season.

“Early flowering plus rains in October and November caused a significant drop in the amount of fruit maturing, while at the same time the rains caused mature fruit to crack from excess water,” explained ICAFE’s technical head Martin Hidalgo.

Costa Rica is one of the world’s top coffee producer. The country grows rich Arabica beans known for their high quality and higher prices in the international market.

On the matter of labor, Hidalgo clarified that the arrival of pickers from Panama for the harvest was hindered because of protests that occurred towards the end of the year, when Panamanians took to the streets to protest against the contract allowing Canadian miner First Quantum to operate a lucrative copper mine in the country.

The contract was found unconstitutional by Panama’s Supreme Court in November.

Coffee production in Costa Rica ranks third among the country’s major agricultural exports, following bananas and pineapples. The Central Valley region is the primary hub for coffee cultivation in Costa Rica, benefiting from its favorable climate and altitude that foster optimal coffee growth.

