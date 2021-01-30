70% of unemployed due to Covid-19 show signs of depression, study shows

QCOSTARICA – During the pandemic, the main concerns that affect people’s mental health are related to the effects of Covid-19 on their family, social and economic stability, indicated an investigation carried out by the Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED) and the Universidad Nacional (UNA).

When consulting people about how they think the pandemic has affected others, responses such as:

Job loss (57.8%)

Overload of domestic work and care tasks at home, especially in the case of women (47.1%)

Reduction in working hours (44.9%)

Not being able to pay for housing (36.1%)

Not having daily food (32%)

70.1% of the people who have been unemployed by Covid-19 present features of depression and 64.8% of those who work part-time also present this condition.

When analyzing the percentage of the population most affected in times of Covid-19, the study indicates that the most serious impact is being experienced by 30.6% of the population that receives, on average, a monthly gross family income of less than ¢450,000 colones.

The degree of affectation decreases in groups with higher monthly income:

40.3% of those who receive between ¢450,000 to ¢550,000

45.2% with income between ¢550,000 and ¢650,000

21% of those who receive ¢650,000 to ¢800,000

22.7% with income between ¢800,000 to ¢1 million

19.7% among those who earn between ¢1 million and ¢1.5 million

21.5% of people with incomes of ¢1.5 million and more