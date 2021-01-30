Saturday 30 January 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqted

70% of unemployed due to Covid-19 show signs of depression, study shows

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – During the pandemic, the main concerns that affect people’s mental health are related to the effects of Covid-19 on their family, social and economic stability, indicated an investigation carried out by the Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED) and the Universidad Nacional (UNA).

When consulting people about how they think the pandemic has affected others, responses such as:

  • Job loss (57.8%)
  • Overload of domestic work and care tasks at home, especially in the case of women (47.1%)
  • Reduction in working hours (44.9%)
  • Not being able to pay for housing (36.1%)
  • Not having daily food (32%)
- Advertisement -

70.1% of the people who have been unemployed by Covid-19 present features of depression and 64.8% of those who work part-time also present this condition.

When analyzing the percentage of the population most affected in times of Covid-19, the study indicates that the most serious impact is being experienced by 30.6% of the population that receives, on average, a monthly gross family income of less than ¢450,000 colones.

The degree of affectation decreases in groups with higher monthly income:

  • 40.3% of those who receive between ¢450,000 to ¢550,000
  • 45.2% with income between ¢550,000 and ¢650,000
  • 21% of those who receive ¢650,000 to ¢800,000
  • 22.7% with income between ¢800,000 to ¢1 million
  • 19.7% among those who earn between ¢1 million and ¢1.5 million
  • 21.5% of people with incomes of ¢1.5 million and more

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ten private laboratories can perform antigen tests to identify coronavirus

QCOSTARICA - As of this Friday, ten private laboratories can perform...
Read more

DiDi will donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 to covid-19 vaccination centers

QCOSTARIA - Need a free ride to your vaccination point? DiDi...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Ricans the most pessimistic in the Isthmus about the economic situation in 2021

Health

Ten private laboratories can perform antigen tests to identify coronavirus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of this Friday, ten private laboratories can perform the antigen test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19. Previously, this...
Reports

Trump’s Right wing supporters seek what to do with their anger

Q Costa Rica -
AFP - WASHINGTON: The American far right is angry: Angry at Joe Biden, angry at Donald Trump, angry at the enigmatic “Q” and angry...
Pura Vida

Zompopas: Costa Rica’s Leafcutter Ants

Jack Donnelly -
QCOSTARICA - Leafcutter ants are ubiquitous in Costa Rica, except for the higher elevations. They are known commonly as zompopas. In some countries they are...
Trends

How to make the Instagram algorithm work for you: how to increase your IG profile visits

Carter Maddox -
For a long time, the buzz on Instagram has been more on getting likes and followers, with only a few people talking about profile...
Health

70% of unemployed due to Covid-19 show signs of depression, study shows

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - During the pandemic, the main concerns that affect people's mental health are related to the effects of Covid-19 on their family, social...
News

Immigration maintains suspended $100 fine to foreigners overstaying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fine for foreigners who overstay their visa in the country remains suspended, confirmed the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME)...
Q Magazine

Yokasta Valle vs. Sana Hazuki on Saturday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Yokasta Valle, a world champion in two weight classes, having held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) female mini flyweight title since...
HQ

Policewoman who was shot in the head is already walking

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Kimberly Suárez, the Fuerza Publica police officer, who on January 9 was shot to the head while attending a case of domestic...
Coronavirus

Mutating coronavirus: reaching herd immunity just got harder, but there is still hope

Q Costa Rica -
A year after the first cases of COVID-19 were found in China, mass vaccination programmes are now offering a chance to end the pandemic....

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.