Saturday 30 January 2021
ICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access

Work on the MAYA-1 submarine cable will be from 10 pm Saturday to 8 am Sunday; some degradation or delay is expected in international telephony and Internet services

by Rico
12

HQ – The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) – Costa Rica’s power utility and telecom – announced it will be carrying out various preventive maintenance works in the land segment of the International MAYA-1 submarine cable, in order to ensure the continuity of the Internet service to its customers.

These tasks will be carried out from Saturday, January 30, starting at 10:00 pm and it is planned that they will conclude on Sunday, January 31, at 8:00 am.

MAYA-1 is a high capacity cable that runs through the Caribbean Sea. It is responsible for receiving and transmitting digital data through fiber optics. It is one of the main internet entrances and exits in the country.

Traffic traveling on this submarine cable will be diverted to alternate routes. During this period, some degradation or delay is expected in international telephony and Internet services – both residential, business and mobile.

In case of queries, ICE customers can call the Customer Service Attention Center 1193, or if they have a problem with the internet service, they can report it to 1119.

