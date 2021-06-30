811,000 people in Costa Rica have had both shots of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja reported on Tuesday that a total of 811,163 people have already completed the immunization – received both doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

In its weekly report of vaccinations, the CCSS shows that a total of 2,440,385 vaccines have been applied, of which 1,629,222 have received their first dose and 811,163 their second.

Of the vaccinated, 11,789 people in group 5 (no risk factors) have received their first dose. This is due to the program continue by the Ministry of Health and the CCSS to, at the of the day, vaccinate people in the no-risk groups if a dose is unused because people in priority groups did not show for their appointment.

According to Dr. Leandra Abarca of Epidemiological Surveillance of the CCSS, 89% of the group aged 58 and over has at least one dose of the vaccine; 85% have both. In the last week, the CCSS administered just over 20,000 vaccines to this age group.

“The health areas have made enormous efforts to vaccinate our older adults, one of the groups that can have the greatest complications due to covid. For this reason, we insist on the call that if any person 58 years of age and older has not received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, they approach their health area of ​​assignment to coordinate their vaccination,” said Abarca.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, announced that pregnant women can receive vaccination against covid-19. Of course, they can only do so with the Pfizer vaccine.

“The technical body makes its decision based on studies carried out in vaccinated women in their gestation period, which show safety for the mother and the infant,” indicated Minister Salas.

Those pregnant women who wish to be vaccinated must do so following the vaccination groups, starting on July 5.