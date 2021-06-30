Wednesday 30 June 2021
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

811,000 people in Costa Rica have had both shots of the covid-19 vaccine

The CCSS on Tuesday reported 811,163 have have completed their covid-19 vaccination scheme; in total 2,440,385 vaccines have been applied

by Rico
32

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja reported on Tuesday that a total of 811,163 people have already completed the immunization – received both doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

In its weekly report of vaccinations, the CCSS shows that a total of 2,440,385 vaccines have been applied, of which 1,629,222 have received their first dose and 811,163 their second.

- Advertisement -

Of the vaccinated, 11,789 people in group 5 (no risk factors) have received their first dose. This is due to the program continue by the Ministry of Health and the CCSS to, at the of the day, vaccinate people in the no-risk groups if a dose is unused because people in priority groups did not show for their appointment.

According to Dr. Leandra Abarca of Epidemiological Surveillance of the CCSS, 89% of the group aged 58 and over has at least one dose of the vaccine; 85% have both. In the last week, the CCSS administered just over 20,000 vaccines to this age group.

“The health areas have made enormous efforts to vaccinate our older adults, one of the groups that can have the greatest complications due to covid. For this reason, we insist on the call that if any person 58 years of age and older has not received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, they approach their health area of ​​assignment to coordinate their vaccination,” said Abarca.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, announced that pregnant women can receive vaccination against covid-19. Of course, they can only do so with the Pfizer vaccine.

- Advertisement -

“The technical body makes its decision based on studies carried out in vaccinated women in their gestation period, which show safety for the mother and the infant,” indicated Minister Salas.

Those pregnant women who wish to be vaccinated must do so following the vaccination groups, starting on July 5.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCrisis In Tourism And Hospitality Industries Of Costa Rica
Next articleInfant may have been involunrarily vaccinated against covid-19 by ‘mistake’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s covid news: 17 people die a day from causes related to covid-19; imminent arrival of Delta variant expected

QCOSTARICA - Though the number of daily infections and deaths, hospitalizations,...
Read more

Infant may have been involunrarily vaccinated against covid-19 by ‘mistake’

QCOSTARICA - A nursing assistant in Limón would have given a...
Read more

MOST READ

American Airlines plane received refusal for an emergency landing in Liberia due to communication failure

Nicaragua

Nicaragua: The Dictatorship Burns its Bridges

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In July 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) overthrew the dictatorship of the Somoza dynasty in Nicaragua. At first, nine...
National

World Athletics ranked Andrea Vargas among “the 10 athletes who can surprise in Tokyo”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - World Athletics (formerly the International Athletics Federation) published a list of 10 athletes set to make national sporting history at the Tokyo...
Guanacaste

Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday...
Pura Vida

Ferias attendance down 50% due to pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The influx of customers to the ferias - farmer's fairs fell by an average of 50%, from January to date, according to...
Corrupion

Rodolfo Méndez rules out new contracts for MECO and H Solís

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - No more soup for you! If the Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has his way, the H. Solís...
National

Women earned up to ¢500,000 a day for falsifying and selling documents to foreigners

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two women who, apparently, were leading a group dedicated to falsifying documents for foreigners were arrested by the immigration police this Thursday...
Corrupion

$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost fourteen days after their arrest, the owners of MECO and H Solís, Carlos Cerdas Araya and Mélida Solís Vargas, got their...
Lighter Side

With “ruse”, MECO used company to hide construction and material failures

Q Costa Rica -
With "ruse", MECO used company to hide construction and material failures. From Crhoy.com
Rico's Digest

Tribune Man: A New Novel by “Q Costa Rica” Contributor

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - I am proud to announce the Q's own Michael Miller just published his new novel titled Tribune Man, an adventure set...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.