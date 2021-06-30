Infant may have been involunrarily vaccinated against covid-19 by ‘mistake’

QCOSTARICA – A nursing assistant in Limón would have given a covid-19 vaccine to a baby by “mistake”, according to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), this Tuesday night.

However, the nursing assistant did not know which of three, aged 2, 4 and 18 months, she had given the injection, thus all three infants were transferred to the Tony Facio Hospital in Limón, to be placed under observation.

The medical center has carried out a series of tests and reports the infants are in good condition.

“At this time they are under the care of Tony Facio’s neonatology and pediatric specialists, who also have the support of a pediatric immunologist from the Children’s Hospital (in San Jose),” said the CCSS.

What could have happened?

According to the CCSS, the infants were taken this Monday to an Ebáis in the health area of ​​Limón to receive the basic vaccine scheme.

However, when they were treated, the assistant “realized that she could have made an error in applying doses against covid-19 in one of the three, which she immediately reported,” the CCSS detailed.

Subsequently, the Limón health area and the Huetar Atlántica Integrated Health Services Provision Network (DRIPSS) activated the contingency protocol in order to act preventively and notified the families.

Due to the error, the official was separated from her position in the Ebáis and transferred to another place with functions not related to the application of vaccines, while the corresponding investigation is being carried out.

“The Ebáis is located in a remote area, so a basic health care team provides multiple services, including vaccination against covid and the basic scheme,” concluded the CCSS in its report.