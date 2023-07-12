Home National A 4 magnitude earthquake shook the Central Valley

Epicenter was Santa Ana

Q COSTA RICA – At 11:58 pm last night, Tuesday, July 11th, I was jolted awake by what felt like a Mack truck hitting my house.

Tremors are not uncommon in Costa Rica, ranging from quick, light jolts to longer ones that can feel much more intense.

The original report

However, this earthquake last night was especially severe, considering its epicenter was only a couple of kilometers away from where my couch sits.

The revised report

According to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the magnitude was 3.7 at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was 1.1 km southwest of Rincon San Marcos, later revised to a 4.0 magnitude and 1 km southeast of Cuidad Colon, at a depth of 7 km. Social networks reported that the quake was felt strongest in San Jose, Alaljuela, Heredia, Pavas, Escazu, Cuidad Colon and Santa Ana.

A lo Tico (as the locals say), “un buen socollón” (good fright).

 

 

 

