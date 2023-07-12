Wednesday 12 July 2023
Mobility platform drivers raise their voices against the government’s bill to regulate

Mobility platform drivers raise their voices against the government's bill to regulate

Dollar Exchange

¢547.48 BUY

¢552.4 SELL

12 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Q COSTA RICA – The Asociación Privada de Movilidad Tecnológica y Afines presentó –  Private Association for Technological and Related Mobility – has expressed their disagreement with the bill to regulate digital transport platforms recently presented by the Executive Branch.

They noted that the reality of the over 30,000 drivers providing services daily is not taken into account and that the bill does not offer adequate legal and personal security for drivers.

They suggest the Administrative Court of Transport or Collaborative Mobility Office be managed by both the productive sector and the government sector, and that administrative processes be carried out by a private company supervised by the public sector to reduce bureaucracy and delays.

This organization believes that safety measures should be taken to protect drivers and prevent sexual harassment and discrimination. To ensure trustworthiness and security, customer information should be shared.

It is also suggested that drivers should be allowed to register with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS or Caja) and fulfill their tax obligations through an easy process, which should also apply to all providers of services.

Furthermore, the limit on the number of vehicles per owner should be removed since it is seen as unconstitutional.

The latest legislative proposal aiming to legalize companies such as Uber and DiDi is currently being considered by Congress, with the intention, as in previous attempts by past governments, of it being approved and signed into law by President Rodrigo Chaves.

 

