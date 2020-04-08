The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, disclosed some details related to the abrupt increase in cases of coronavirus covid-19 in the canton of San Carlos, where there are now 22 infections.

Salas explained that 9 of the confirmed cases are members of the same family and another 6 patients were infected by being in contact with a person testing positive for the covid-19.

“In the case of an already infected family; that quickly swells the number of cases. If we subtract those nine, we would already be, for example, at the level of Grecia or Montes de Oca (San Pedro in San Jose) that have a similar number of infected if it were not for this family group. That responds to a sharing, as we have discussed, that family nuclei, when sharing, become a risk factor,” added the Health Minister.

San Carlos is the second canton in Alajuela with the highest incidence, only below Alajuela center with 67 positive cases.