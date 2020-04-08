National parks and protected areas will remain closed until April 30, due to the national emergency for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) said on Wednesday that the measure is taken with the aim of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

“The closure will remain in force due to the expansion by the authorities to avoid crowds. As long as the Minae does not have any instructions to the contrary, the Protected Wild Areas will remain closed for the provision of ecotourism services. It is a measure that we will maintain as long as necessary, taking the health of all citizens as a priority,” explained Pamela Castillo, vice minister of Natural Resources.

For her part, Grettel Vega, executive director of the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), indicated that, while Costa Rican citizens comply with the isolation, park rangers continue to guard the 144 Protected Wild Areas.

“There are more than 400 park rangers who strictly comply with the instructions given by the Environmental Administration, to protect our natural heritage, helping the Ministry of Health to prevent tourists from entering our protected areas,” he added.

Those who have paid entry to a national park, purchased tickets or made online reservations, may reschedule their visits to the following emails: