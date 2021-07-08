Thursday 8 July 2021
Trends

A Fun Weekend Guide for Introverts

by Carter Maddox
19

In a world of extroverts, life can be a little difficult sometimes for introverts. Parties, gym classes, work meetings, loud gatherings – these kinds of events aren’t particularly appealing to the quieter people in society.

However, this doesn’t mean that introverts don’t like to have fun. They do (of course), but introverts like to have fun in different ways.

So, if you’re an introvert, or just someone who’s looking for more low-key activities to do at the weekend, then sit back, relax, and read through this weekend guide for introverts.

1.   Have a great time through online betting

This weekend, it’s time to grab your smartphone (or tablet), find a comfy spot, and do some online betting.

You can bet on football, tennis, esports (competitive video gaming), boxing – basically, a whole host of sports. Here are the best odds, make sure to check them out!

Betting is great, as you can do it from the comfort of your home with nobody else around. It’s an incredibly peaceful activity – but is filled with plenty of thrills and excitement, too.

2.   Do some reading

For many introverts, reading is one of the best activities out there. From Friday until Sunday, you can read to your heart’s content, whether it’s at a nearby park or in your living room.

There are lots of amazing books to choose from, these days. Also, if you want convenience and instant access to books, you could purchase an e-Reader.

3.   Go to the cinema

The cinema is a wonderful and cozy place. You get to sit back in a super comfortable seat, the lights go out, and the magic of the big movie screen takes over.

The best part about this? You can go solo! Sure, going to the cinema with friends is great, but sometimes – for peace and quiet – it’s more fun for introverts to go alone.

Remember, if you don’t want to pay movie theater prices for snacks and beverages, make sure to take your own with you!

4.   Write a journal

A journal is an effective way to clear your mind and put down any lingering thoughts or ideas you have.

Journals can be short or long – it’s all down to your personal preference.

For consistency, try and write at least one journal entry a day. This way, your memory will improve and you’ll be much better organized.

5.   Attend a board game club

The chances are, your city has a board game store that also functions as a club. Here, fellow board game fanatics come to hang out and play different board games together at weekends, from Chess to Dungeons and Dragons.

This is a great choice if you want to have some social fun on a much quieter and relaxed scale.

6.   Go traveling

The weekend is a great opportunity to travel to a new place that you’ve never been before. This could be a nature trail, or a secluded village.

Solo travel is super popular, right now – so you can definitely do this by yourself (if that’s your preference).

Just remember to carefully plan your route and where you’ll be staying. Also, let your close friends and family know where you’re going.

 

 

 

Carter Maddox
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

