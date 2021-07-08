NewsToday Costa RicaPura Vida

Remembering the 23 Limón residents that a Nazi submarine killed in Costa Rica

July 2 marked the 79th anniversary of the tragedy

by Q Costa Rica
74

TODAY COSTA RICA – A Nazi army submarine killed 23 residents of Limón and an American who were on a merchant ship in Costa Rica 79 years ago and the historian of Limón, Axel Alvarado continues to fights that tragic event will never sink into oblivion.

On Friday, July 2, 1942 – 79 years ago – occurred the unfortunate event in the country’s Caribbean coast.

As every year, relatives of some of the victims pay tribute.

- Advertisement -

This year, the event was held at 7:30 pm at the Japdeva facilities that included Sandra Sinclair and her nephew Sander Sinclair, granddaughter and great-nephew, respectively, of Ernest Sinclair, one of the victims.

Stephannie, Michael, Francisco, Sonia and Abel Grant, granddaughters and sons of Sandy Grant White, who brought the San Pablo back to the United States. Photo: Karen Fernández

“The effort that don Axel (Alvarado) is making to remember our families is very nice. My grandmother did not speak much about what happened, we only knew that he (don Ernest) was a dock driver,” said Doña Sandra.

She spoke a few words on behalf of all those who fell in the tragedy and recalled that her grandfather, don Ernest, founded what is considered one of the first funeral homes in Limón, because due to his knowledge of cabinetmaking, he made coffins and sometimes did not even get paid for them.

- Advertisement -

Also present at the activity was Dr. Javier Walter Brown, grandson of Gerard Brown McDaniel, another of those who died at that time.

Other assistants were Francisco, Abel and Sonia Grant, the children, and Stephanie and Michael Grant, granddaughters of don Sandy Grant White, one of the four residents of Limon who were responsible for taking the San Pablo to the Pensacola dock, in the United States, where it was repaired and used as an experiment to sink enemy ships in World War II, but was sunk before it was put into use.

Sander Sinclair and Sandra Sinclair, the great-nephew and granddaughter of Ernest Sinclair, who died in the attack. Photo: Karen Fernández

Great fight

Alvarado has spent 12 years of his life investigating how the events occurred that affected not only the lives of the families who lost a loved one, but also that of other residents of Limon who depended on the businesses of foreigners (Germans, Italians and Japanese). those who were arrested and expelled from the country in retaliation for what happened.

His curiosity arose because it was previously unknown if the ship had really been sunk by a Nazi submarine or if the explosion was simply a maneuver by the government of Dr. Calderón Guardia to justify the persecution of his political enemies.

However, the log written by Albrech Achilles, German captain of the Nazi submarine, clarified the doubt that for many years floated in the country’s history.

- Advertisement -

“The San Pablo was the only ship that was on the dock in unloading work and with perfect lighting,” he says in the log, written in German.

But what was a Nazi submarine doing in Costa Rica and why was it attacking a harmless Costa Rican ship?

In December 1941, the Government of Costa Rica declared war on the axis made up of Germany, Italy and Japan, so from a military point of view the attack, which occurred seven months later, was the result of that declaration.

On July 2, 1942, at 8:01 pm, the first torpedo was launched from the Nazi submarine U-161 and hit the ship that was docked at the national dock, today known as German dock, in the very center of lemon.

A minute later the second torpedo was launched, so that there would be no doubt about the might of the German army.

At that time the workers of the small and harmless ship San Pablo were unloading the sacks of flour, rolls of newspaper and khaki cloth that they brought to market in Limón and the rest of Tiquicia.

The torpedos were fired from a distance of 1,650 meters, approximately from the back of the famous Uvita island, where Christopher Columbus arrived in our country some 440 years earlier.

The 23 residents of Limón and the American whose lives were taken were in the hold, in the lower part of the boat and after the impacts on the bow, were trapped and could not get out.

The 24 bodies were rescued 15 days later because they had to dynamite the ship in order to free them.

As a curious detail, Alvarado says that at the time it was very common to see many people wearing khaki long pants and shorts that were made with the fabric that fell into the sea during the tragedy and that they managed to rescue.

All 24 remembered

Here is the complete list of the 24 people who lost their lives in the tragic mishap.

  1. Antonio Mora Chavez (39 years old),
  2. Miguel Méndez Vargas (67),
  3. Samuel Jones De Cushine (32),
  4. Leslie Herman Clarke Wright (41),
  5. Gerard Brown McDaniel (44),
  6. William Lapsley Martin (50),
  7. Ernest Sinclair Wade (57 ),
  8. Alfonso Notice Williams (31),
  9. Thomas Evans (30),
  10. Alfredo Colville Lunan (59),
  11. Clifford Powell Smith (45),
  12. Gonzalo Quesada Quesada (54),
  13. Albert Hay Carr (24), Edwin Diamond Lafuente (56),
  14. Edwin Charles Lewis Pinckney (24),
  15. Carlos Pearson Sawyers (27),
  16. David Banton Mullins (49),
  17. Félix Sebe Lewis (34),
  18. Augusto Holmes Mathew (49),
  19. Stanford Morris Sewell (30),
  20. Jacob Robinson Greenage (61),
  21. Egbert Henry Gordon (24),
  22. Percibal Heslop Saunders and
  23. Clem Burns both aged 47, the American national

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleA Fun Weekend Guide for Introverts
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica authorizes the return of cruise ships with vaccinated tourists starting September

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's tourism sector got a much needed boost...
Read more

Infant may have been involunrarily vaccinated against covid-19 by ‘mistake’

UPDATE July 1, 4:55 pm: The two, four and 18-month-old babies...
Read more

MOST READ

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

Vaccine

Costa Rica prepares vaccination against covid-19 for people without risk factors by the end of July

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - People without risk factors are expected to begin to be vaccinated against covid-19 at the end of this month of July, announced...
Travel

Costa Rica authorizes the return of cruise ships with vaccinated tourists starting September

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's tourism sector got a much needed boost with the authorization for the return of the cruise ships, starting next September...
Honduras

Honduras convicts former executive in activist’s murder

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - A court in Honduras found a former top executive at a hydroelectric company guilty on Monday of collaboration in the 2016 murder...
Tourism

Avianca and Frontier inaugurate direct routes: San José-Miami and San José-Orlando

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The Colombian flag airline Avianca inaugurated this Thursday morning, July 1, the direct San José-Miami route, with the flight (AV690) ―150...
Health

Children’s Hospital reports the death of a child under 2 years and 9 months from covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A minor of 2 years and 9 months died as a result of covid-19, according to the director of the Hospital Nacional...
National

Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

Rico -
HQ - The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and...
National

How safe are the state planes?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On May 17, 2018, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, traveled to Pérez Zeledón in a Ministry of Public Security (MSP) airplane that had...
Politics

President signs law that seeks to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners

Rico -
This Monday, July 5, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the bill to attract foreign investors, rentiers and pensioners, which establishes tax exemptions...
Reports

From Emperors to Presidents: Haiti’s History of Political Killing Returns to Haunt It

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has resurrected the centuries-old specter of political bloodshed in the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation that...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.