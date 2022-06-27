Monday 27 June 2022
A million people attended the Diversity March In San Jose

This according to organizers of the event held on Sunday

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Organizers of the ‘Pride Costa Rica’ calculate the attendance of at least one million people in the Diversity March that took place on Sunday, June 27, in San José.

From social networks

Despite the rainy conditions, it rained at the start of the march – around noon – thousands attended the event, which this year began in the Parque Central, in downtown San Jose, and ended in the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) in La Sabana.

Javier Umaña, the organizer of the activity, said that expectations were exceeded in terms of the participation of people.

From social networks
Defending human rights and the battles won in the last eight years, made thousands of people parade through the streets of San José today, to stage a new LGTBIQ+ pride march. The march had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sexually diverse community called on Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves not to back down on their rights.

From social networks

This, because the president refused to raise the LGTBIQ+ flag at Casa Presidencial to celebrate the day against homophobia. Nor has a commissioner been appointed for this.

Pride Costa Rica concluded with the international concert by Paulina Rubio at the National Stadium.

(Images from social networks)

