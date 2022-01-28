A new record, almost 7,000 new cases of covid-19 for Thursday

RICO’S COVID DIGEST – For Thursday, January 27, 2022, the Ministry of Health reported 6,969 new cases of covid-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday’s epidemiological report shows that the number of active cases is 95,520.

Worrisome is the figure of 16 new deaths associated with covid-19, a number we had not seen for quite a few months.

The Ministry of Health also reported there are a total of 670 people in hospital being treated for the virus, of which 121 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

A total of 675,178 have been infected in the country, of which 572,137 have already recovered and 7,521 have died from causes related to the disease.

The health authorities remain vigilant regarding the behavior of the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in particular with the Omicron, for which they urge the population to continue applying the known protocols to protect themselves from contagion and get vaccinated if they have not already.

In addition to the placement of third doses, the Caja’s teams continue with the application of first doses in people who have not yet started their regimen.

