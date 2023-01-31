Tuesday 31 January 2023
type here...
Search

A promise: Starting in April, drivers will connect Ruta 32 and La Uruca in just five minutes

Viaducto de Circunvalación Norte is already in final details for inauguration; the 2.2 km overpass will allow the relief of capital from heavy vehicles

InfrastructureNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

A promise: Starting in April, drivers will connect Ruta 32 and La Uruca in just five minutes

QCOSTARICA - With the objective of removing the largest...
Read more

Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua are the most corrupt countries in the Americas according to Transparency International

Q24N -  The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published on...
Read more

Protect yourself from the Sun!

Protect yourself from the sun! The national weather service,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica opened part of San José’s...
Read more

How to Choose a Smartphone by Brand, Carrier or Features

Choosing a new smartphone for yourself can be a...
Read more

The long weekends in Costa Rica in 2023

QCOSTARICA - In 2023 there will be seven long...
Read more

Summer vacations almost over: return to classes is on Feb 6

QCOSTARICA - Next Monday, February 6, the 2023 school...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢549.76 Buy

¢557.40 Sell

31 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – With the objective of removing the largest number of vehicles and heavy trucks from the San José core, the government of Rodrigo Chaves expects to inaugurate the Circunvalación Norte viaduct on April 1.

Costa Ricans have been waiting for more than 40 years for the north section of the Circunvalación Norte to be built, which would complete the ring road around San Jose.

The structure, 2.2 kilometers in length, the longest overpass in the country, will allow the connection of Ruta 32 in Calle Blancos with La Uruca in just five minutes.

The elevated pass will be four lanes.

- Advertisement -

This will save drivers time and money, while heavy trucks will no longer make have to enter the inner city, creating traffic congestion.

Today, travel between the La Uruca and the Ruta 32 takes about 40 minutes, more during the busiest hours.

In addition to greater traffic flow, other benefits will be generated in favor of citizen well-being, such as less stress when driving and less commuting to and from work.

The new pass that will connect the route that leads to Limón with La Uruca is part of the Circunvalación Norte project, a work that will help close the ring road that began in the late 1970s. The plan includes the completed overpasses at the rotondas La Bandera, Bicentenario and Paso Ancho.

“The idea is to decongest the area as much as possible (…) We have asked the construction consortium and the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz to work with us. The idea is to inaugurate the pass at the beginning of April”, said Mauricio Batalla, Executive Director of Conavi.

- Advertisement -

Eight years after the approval of the Circunvalación Norte project, the promise of completing the Circunvalación ring is beginning to become a reality.

It was on June 24, 2014, when the Comptroller’s Office gave its endorsement of the project, allowing the completion of the northern section of the Circunvalación to resume.

However, the excessive bureaucracy, the expropriation of land, the preparation of the design and final studies, and the relocation of public services, in addition to certain conflicts with the Estrella-H Solís consortium, caused the construction of the work to be postponed.

Likewise, for the government, it was a real headache to relocate a handful of families who lived in a shantytown called the “Triángulo de la Solidaridad” in Tibás.

- Advertisement -

In principle, the work should have been completed in a year and a half, so its inauguration was planned for the end of 2016 or the beginning of 2017.

The delay has meant a greater cost for Costa Ricans since the project went from US$147 million to at least US$163 million.

Benefits

There are several benefits generated by the projects to decongest the roads, among them are the most important according to road experts.

  • Savings in fuel and maintenance of the vehicle fleet
  • Improves road safety by offering conditions with higher standards
  • Speeds up the delivery of products and services
  • Reduces bottlenecks, the dangerous points where robberies occur are eliminated
  •  Reduces the stress and anger generated by road congestion in some drivers
  •  Increases the capital gain of the land located on the side of the new roads
  • Allows commuters to spend less time on the road and enjoy family or friends

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVenezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua are the most corrupt countries in the Americas according to Transparency International
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica opened part of San José’s Circunvalación Norte,...
Read more

Replacing license plates and/or stickers of your vehicle

QCOSTARICA - How do you go about replacing the license plates...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Women almost triple men in demand for medical attention due to stress

QCOSTARICA - High levels of stress affect men and...
Pura Vida

Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica opened part of San José’s...
Paying the bills