Costa Rica, the first Latin American country with open and free digital TV with the Japanese-Brazilian standard

QCOSTARICA – At midnight this Tuesday, January 31, the maximum deadline established in Costa Rica to complete the transition process to digital terrestrial television will be fulfilled, becoming the first Latin American country to provide a digital signal in the Brazilian Japanese standard (ISDB-Tb) countrywide.

Thanks to the work coordinated by the Mixed Commission for the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television in Costa Rica, made up of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), the National Council of Rectors (CONARE), the National Radio System and Television (SINART), the Superintendence of Telecommunications (SUTEL), the Chamber of Infocommunication and Technology (INFOCOM), the Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC) and the National Chamber of Radio and Television (CANARTEL) closed 63 years of analog television, giving way to a digital era in national television that places us at the forefront in the region.

Carlos Enrique Alvarado Briceño, Minister of MICITT, commented that “The cessation of analog television transmissions in the framework of the adoption of the Japanese-Brazilian standard for digital television, implies a clear example of how State policies can be carried out in Costa Rica, that run across different government administrations. Undoubtedly, among the success factors is the active participation of the public and private sectors, which has been articulated from the MICITT for the fulfillment of the outlined goal. For the Chaves Robles administration, this historic event implies the fulfillment of the first goal of the National Telecommunications Development Plan 2022-2027”.

The implementation of free and open Digital Television was carried out progressively and has given the possibility of enjoying more programming through the same channel; improve the quality of image and sound, as well as facilitate the recovery of segments of the radio spectrum for the development of other types of telecommunications services such as mobile services (IMT).

For Saray Amador, President of the Canartel Board of Directors and member of the Mixed Commission for the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television in Costa Rica, “A public-private alliance in this case, between Micitt and Canartel, has made possible this historic milestone that we celebrated. We have successfully completed the digitization of free and free television throughout the country in the ISDB tv standard. This historical fact demonstrates that the State and the private sector can achieve positive things for citizens. A synergy of good will, knowledge and talent from both government and communication concessionaires pays off. Canartel and its associated media are pleased to achieve this hand in hand with the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications. This achievement is a good example of effective coordination between two important social actors: Micitt and Canartel”.

From the beginning of the process, Costa Rica selected the Japanese-Brazilian digital format (ISDB-Tb), since according to the technical analyzes carried out, this transmission system is better adapted to the geographical conditions of our territory.

The so-called “Roadmap for the Transition to Digital Television” and the Reference Model for the implementation of DTT in Costa Rica, are the instruments that have guided the process of change, establishing actions before, during and after the analog blackouts. This process has had the support and accompaniment of the Government of Japan, as well as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Nishimuro Yousuke, Director of Digital Broadcasting Technology of the Ministry of the Interior and Communications of Japan and Sakaguchi Yasuji Director of Broadcasting Systems Engineering of the Japan Telecommunications Engineering and Consulting Service (JTEC) participated in the closing ceremony of the process that was carried out this morning and was attended by the Vice President of the Republic Steven Brunner, the heads of the MICITT, the members of the Mixed Commission and representatives of the television cameras who have invested in human, technical and economic resources to achieve this technological change.

“I am glad to know that the knowledge transferred by Japan and the Costa Rican human talent have generated results with such positive and long-term impacts for Costa Rica. It is my wish and that of the Japanese people that the technological advance and the opportunities that arise from the transition to Digital Television are of prosperity and utility for the Costa Rican people”, stated Shinjiro Komatsu, Ambassador of Japan in Costa Rica.

For information and queries about the process, the MICITT maintains the email address consultastvdigital@telecom.go.cr, the free hotline 800-AHORATVD (800-2467-2883) and the Institution’s social networks

