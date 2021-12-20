A reminder that vehicle restrictions start at midnight starting today

The restriction applies to all vehicles, save for those in the well-known exempted list. Stores, restaurants, and bars, among others, can stay open until midnight.

QCOSTARICA – As of today, Monday, December 20 and until January 15, 2022, unless changed, the sanitary vehicle restriction take effect at 12:00 am (midnight) and no longer at 11:00 pm.

The vehicular restrictions will continue until 5:00 am for all vehicles, with the exemption of public transport vehicles such as taxis, buses and ‘turismo”, among others, in the well-known exemptions list published by the government here, then click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

Also, a reminded that the nighttime restrictions do not apply on Christmas Day (December 25) and New Year’s Day ( January 1).

For clarity, the partying can continue well into the wee hours the night of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (December 24 and December 31) without concern for driving home past midnight. We do remind you not to drink and drive.

As for the central sector of San José, the restriction by license plate number is mandatory and continues from Monday to Friday from 5:00 am to midnight. Vehicles that cannot circulate on Mondays are those that end on plates 1 and 2, on Tuesday 3 and 4, Wednesday 5 and 6, Thursday 7 and 8, and Friday 9 and 0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

