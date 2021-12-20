Monday 20 December 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rican women in high-level positions to influnce the world

Costa Rican women have never held such positions of high power

NationalNews
By Rico
Sandra Cauffman: 'Everything starts with a dream'
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rican women in high-level positions to influnce the world

QCOSTARICA - Two Costa Rican women today are holding...
Read more

Commuter trains on hiatus until January

QCOSTARICA - Frequent users of the commuter train service...
Read more

Ponzi businesses like Pietraverdi in Costa Rica would be considered a crime

QCOSTARICA - A bill by PAC legislator, Laura Guido,...
Read more

Nighttime vehicle restriction will be until minors are vaccinated and adults with third doses

QCOSTARICA - The nocturnal vehicle restriction would be maintained...
Read more

Live Sports Betting Canada

Sports betting Canada is widespread in the bookmaking business....
Read more

Local Author Galya Gerstman Publishes First Novel

EXPAT FOCUS - Recently Jaime Mermelstein hosted a cocktail...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Playas del Coco now counts with a fast charging center for electric cars

QCOSTARICA - The province of Guanacaste strengthens its fast...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Two Costa Rican women today are holding high-level positions that affect many globally, leaving behind traditional roles for modern ones.

In Costa Rica, Intel appointed Ileana Rojas as vice president of the Global Design Engineering Group, being the only person in Latin America to hold this position within the organization.

Ileana Rojas

Recognizing her work and results achieved in its local operations, Rojas has been General Manager and Product and Manufacturing Engineering (MPE) for Intel Costa Rica since the end of 2019, a critical operation in the server product roadmap.

- Advertisement -

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been responsible for leading the transformation of operations, services and infrastructure in Belén to enable the opening of an Assembly and Testing plant in a very short time, the growth of the Engineering Centers of Excellence and Global Services with hiring of more than 1000 people, without stopping existing operations.

Rojas, who is from Pérez Zeledón and mother of two, is responsible for leading local operations, with 3,100 direct employees and 4,000 indirect jobs, promoting innovation, talent development, synergy between groups and strategic commitments with the ecosystem including government, academia and industry. He is also responsible for the local manufacturing and product engineering operation.

Over at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Tica, Sandra Cauffman, undertakes a new challenge in missions such as bringing land from Mars or the search for life on other planets

Cauffman will be responsible for managing the annual budget of NASA’s Astrophysics Division, an amount close to $2 billion

Read more: Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

Cauffman is the new deputy director of the Division of Astrophysics of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States (NASA). After 30 years of work in the agency, the physicist and engineer assures that her motivation remains intact and that she does not even think about her retirement, despite already having the right to it. For the past 17 months, she served as interim director of the Earth Sciences Division.

Read more: From Costa Rica to Mars: Sandra Cauffman’s NASA Journey

- Advertisement -

“NASA is not just a job for us, it is a way of life, I have friends with 50 years here. I still get a lot of satisfaction from the work I do, but it all starts with a dream. To pursue my dream, I had to leave the country, study engineering, do many things, and prepare. You don’t know the panic I felt when I got on that plane to leave Costa Rica! But it’s jumping into the water, starting to swim, and eventually learning to swim. To be afraid, but to do things anyway,” said Cauffman in a recent interview with La Nación.

In her new position, the Costa Rican will coordinate the execution of the annual budget of the Astrophysics Division, of US$2 billion. At the time of the interview on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Cauffman was at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, supervising the launch of the IXPE mission, which will study changes in the polarization of ray X light from some of the most extreme sources in the universe, including black holes.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCommuter trains on hiatus until January
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - During the celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence Wednesday...
Read more

Intel Costa Rica will bring the first drone show to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In anticipation of the 25-year celebration of the announcement...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Paris “A Lo Tico”

TODAY COSTA RICA - Humorist Mario Chacón, known to...
Expat Focus

Local Author Galya Gerstman Publishes First Novel

EXPAT FOCUS - Recently Jaime Mermelstein hosted a cocktail...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.