ADVANCE: Soon, only vaccinated will be able to enter businesses and events in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The government of Costa Rica is expected to announce later today the mandatory need to be vaccinated to enter many businesses such as restaurants and events, such as soccer games.

That was the response by president Carlos Alvarado this Wednesday morning when asked what benefits are there for people to get vaccinated.

The president added complete details, including a streamlined process to obtain the “QR” code certifying vaccination, among other sanitary measures, such as the vehicular restrictions, during the press conference that is expected around 1:00 pm.

This report is in development. Read all the details once they become available.

