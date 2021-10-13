Wednesday 13 October 2021
Avianca will fly direct from Costa Rica to Cancun, Mexico

The airline will offer three weekly flights starting December 2; ticket sales are now available

HQTravel
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Avianca Costa Rica has announced direct flights between the Juan Santamaría International Airport, San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) and the tourist city of Cancun, in Mexico (CUN), starting December 2.

The airline will offer three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flight departure from Costa Rica, on each of those days, will be at 7:55 am, arriving in Cancun at 11:25 am; and leaving Cancun at 12:50 pm and arriving in Costa Rica 2:25 pm, according to the airline’s report on Tuesday.

Cancun, located on the Caribbean coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, is a city well known for its beaches, many tourist centers, and nightlife. It is one of the well-known travel sites for Costa Ricans.

Avianca explained that from the beginning of December it will add 1,800 monthly seats to passengers to this destination, thereby further strengthening connectivity from Costa Rica to different destinations on the continent.

Read more: Avianca announces direct flight between Mexico City and San Jose, Costa Rica

The airline said ticket sales are now open at www.avianca.com, MyAvianca app, Avianca centers, and travel agencies.

Read more: Avianca opens six new direct routes from Costa Rica

“We are expanding our network of routes to and from Costa Rica, which has become one of the most important tourist destinations in the Central American region. As we announced a few weeks ago, our expansion plans include at least five direct routes: to New York, Los Angeles, Panama City, Mexico City and now Cancun,” said David Alemán, general director of Avianca for Central and South America.

A check for a flight leaving Costa Rica on December 2, 2021, and returning on the 9th is US$309.19 per person.

Screen capture of booking SJO – CUN leaving Dec 2 and returning Dec 9

