Aeromexico will resume commercial flights with Costa Rica on October 18

(QCOSTARICA) The Mexican airline Aeroméxico will resume commercial flights between the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose and the Mexico City International Airport (MEX) as of October 18.

The airline made the confirmation after the Costa Rican government announced the reopening to the entry of tourists from Mexican starting October 1.

According to the airline’s website, flights between the Mexican and Costa Rican capitals will be daily.

Aeris, the manager of the San Jose airport confirmed that Volaris, the low-budget airline with service between Costa Rica and Mexico will carry out a repatriation flight today, Saturday, September 26, however, the return of commercial operation is still in doubt.

The same goes for Interjet.

In addition to Mexico, starting October 1, Costa Rica will reopen its borders to tourists from Jamaica and adds the U.S. state of Ohio to the growing list of authorized states for American tourists.

Currently, residents of New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island, California, and Ohio (the latter two as of October 1) and District of Columbia (DC) are authorized to enter Costa Rica.

American tourists to enter Costa Rica must reside in out of the foregoing states, arriving on commercial or private flights, with their driver’s license or State ID that certifies them as residents of the authorized state.

Also authorized to enter Costa Rica are foreigners from the following countries by air: Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, European Union (Schengen zone), United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica (the last two as of October 1).

Costa Rica is also allowing stopovers or transfers through non-authorized US states or countries. For example, a resident of New York can fly to Costa Rica by way of Miami, as long as they do not leave the airport.

Another example, a New Jersey resident who boards the plane at the Newark airport and makes a layover of less than 18 hours in Panama will be able to enter Costa Rica.

A commercial flight is one that transports foreign tourists and should not be confused with repatriation (or humanitarian) flights that have taken place during the course of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The repatriation flights, carried out by different airlines to or from different destinations, allowed Costa Ricans to return to the country or for foreigners who were in Costa Rica to return to their places of origin.

The requirements to enter Costa Rica by air or sea:

All arrivals by air (tourists, legal residents, Costa Ricans) must complete the digital form called Health Pass.

Tourists must come from any of the authorized countries or US states.

Tourists from the US must provide a state driver's license or State ID that certifies them as residents of the authorized state.

Tourists must demonstrate that they have national or international travel insurance that covers accommodation and medical expenses generated by the COVID-19 disease. In the event that group insurance (family group) is presented, the coverage must be sufficient to cover the accommodation and medical expenses generated by the COVID-19 disease to each of the persons covered.

Tourists must present a document that proves that a COVID-19 RT-PCR test had been carried out within 72 hours prior to the departure of the flight to Costa Rica, with a negative result. This document must be submitted in Spanish or English.

If needed, tourists must present the corresponding visa according to their nationality or, failing that, the authorization of exceptional entry by the corresponding authorities.

Residents must present their current Documento de Identificación Migratorio para Personas Extranjeras (DIMEX) – immigration identification document for foreigners – with the corresponding exceptions provided by the Immigration service.

Residents must have the proof of payment of the current social security insurance (CCSS) or have any of the travel insurance with a minimum coverage of 22 days, while the corresponding payment is made to the CCSS.

Residents and Costa Ricans, on entry, will receive a sanitary isolation order unless they have a negative PCR test with them.