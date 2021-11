In the video, taken at San Jose, Costa Rica you can see the entire takeoff process

QCOSTARICA – An Air France airline pilot, Guillaume Laffon, recorded the takeoff of the airline’s Boeing 777, directly from the pilot seat, in 4K resolution.

In the video, taken at San Jose, Costa Rica you can see the entire takeoff process, experiencing the push back of this Boeing 777-200ER, taxing the runway and until the plane takes flight over the lights of San José.

Watch the 12 minute video posted on YouTube in May 2021. More videos at Q24TV.



