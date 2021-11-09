Less than 1% of vaccinated against covid-19 report some side effect

QCOSTARICA – Less than 1% of people who receive any dose against covid-19 report side effects. Fever and headache continue in the first places of reported symptoms, according to the Centro Nacional de Farmacovigilancia, del Ministerio de Salud – the National Center for Pharmacovigilance, of the Ministry of Health.

As of October 1, the Center accumulated 8,482 “Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination and Immunization (Esavi) and only 0.2% of those vaccinated reported having had any effect. That percentage fell slightly, because in June the report was 0.3%, with the same report of symptoms.

Of the cases analyzed, 5,844 correspond to the Pfizer vaccine developed and 2,638 the AstraZeneca.

As of November 1, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) had applied more than 6.5 million doses. 72.6% of the total population to be vaccinated received first doses, and 54.2% second doses.

Costa Rica began injecting third doses on October 25, to front-line care personnel. According to the most recent report, 17,762 have already been applied.

New numbers are expected by the CCSS this Tuesday. This is the link to the CCSS vaccination statistics page updated weekly.

The most reported reactions to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are headache and injection site pain, and fever or low-grade fever. Those reported for the AstraZeneca are also headache, fever or low-grade fever and, to a lesser extent, disorders of the musculoskeletal system (myalgia) and general disorder (pain).

As of October 1, the Ministry of Health counts 41 serious cases related to the Pfizer vaccine and six serious cases for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There is a report of 19 deaths (18 for those vaccinated with Pfizer and one for that of AstraZeneca), most of which, according to the report, had multiple risk factors or comorbidities.

The detail of the 19 deaths concludes the following:

– Seven cases were considered as conditional. Among other things, this means that the situation presented by the patients is not known as an undesirable effect of the vaccine.

Nine cases were classified as unlikely; that is, it lacks previous reports and does not meet the criteria to establish a causal relationship with the vaccine.

Three cases classify as possible because they may be due to other factors of the patient.

Of the rest of the cases reported as serious, the National Center for Pharmacovigilance determined the following:

Sixteen cases are probable due to the potential relationship between the symptom and the administration of the vaccine.

Eight cases are classified as possible because they may be due to other factors of the patient.

Four are conditional because they could be conditioned to pathologies presented by the patient that could trigger the condition.

