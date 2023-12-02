Saturday 2 December 2023
Air Transat To Serve Costa Rica Year-Round

The Canadian airline offers 138 weekly flights to 19 destinations in Central America and the Caribbean.

The Third ColumnTravel
Rico
By Rico
Canada’s Air Transat has announced two routes that will be moved from a seasonal service to available year-round. These routes connect Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to the Guanacaste airport in Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) and San Salvador International (SAL) in El Salvador.

On Thursday, Air Transat announced two enhancements to its network.

Its popular routes between Montreal and San Salvador, El Salvador, and Liberia, Costa Rica, will now be offered year-round. As of May 1, 2024, flights to Liberia will be operated every Sunday and flights to San Salvador will be operated every Wednesday.

The airline said in a statement that these new frequencies will provide travelers with unique opportunities to discover these destinations outside the peak winter travel season. At the same time, they will give greater flexibility for Salvadoran and Costa Rican communities settled in Canada, making it easier to reunite with loved ones at any time of the year.

Michèle Barre, Air Transat’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement,

“This service extension is a reflection of our commitment to offer our customers flexible and varied travel options. The annualization of these routes is a direct response to the growing interest in Latin American destinations, and we are proud to now offer these exclusive nonstop flights from Montreal year-round.”

Air Transat’s connectivity in Latin America

Air Transat, based in Montreal, Quebec, founded in 1986, it operates scheduled and charter flights serving 60 destinations in 25 countries.

In Latin America, it operates 138 weekly flights to 19 destinations: Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic and Cancun (CUN) in Mexico are Air Transat’s main destinations in the region, with 39 and 35 weekly flights and 10,013 and 9,217 seats available each.

Air Transat also flies to other regional destinations, such as Varadero, Puerto Plata, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, Cayo Coco, San José, Holguín, and more.

 

 

