Wednesday 29 November 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rican Judge Nancy Hernández Appointed New President of the Inter-American Court

Costa Rican judge is the third woman to preside over the Inter-American Court of Human Rights

NationalThe Third Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica loses its young people to violent deaths in homicides, traffic accidents and suicides

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is currently facing a harsh...
Read more

Costa Rican Judge Nancy Hernández Appointed New President of the Inter-American Court

QCOSTARICA -- Starting next year and for a period...
Read more

Prevention operations and free inspections will be carried out this Wednesday on Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA -- In a joint effort, the Ruta 27...
Read more

Cruise-type airship balloons to increase tourism in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA -- In an effort to revolutionize the aviation...
Read more

Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?

QCOSTARICA (Daily Mail) American actor and filmmaker. Bradley Cooper...
Read more

Booming Migrant Charter Flights to Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown

Q24N (VOA) Cuban and Haitian migrants are increasingly taking...
Read more

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Title Win Exposes Deep Political Divide

Q24N (VOA) Nicaragua's increasingly isolated and repressive government thought...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢528.37 BUY

¢533.34 SELL

29 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — Starting next year and for a period of 12 months, Costa Rican lawyer and judge Nancy Hernández will preside over the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Nancy Hernández, will preside over the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the period 2024-2025

Hérnandez will replace the Uruguayan Eduardo Pérez as head of the Inter-American Court, starting January 1, 2024 and for a period of two years.

Her presidency during the period 2024 to 2025 will make her the third woman to lead the IACHR, and the third Costa Rican person to be in charge of the institution.

- Advertisement -

With more than three decades of experience in the judicial field, Hernández has built an outstanding career in various fields related to constitutional law and human rights, also contributing to the academic field.

The Foreign Ministry expressed Costa Rica’s confidence that Judge Hernández’s experience and resume will contribute to the continued strengthening of the Inter-American Human Rights System.

“Costa Rica trusts that the extensive reports of Judge Hernández and her impeccable resume will contribute to the continued strengthening of the Inter-American Human Rights System, as well as to the independence and autonomy of the Inter-American Court in the promotion and defense of human rights. human rights, both in their litigation and advisory functions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Hernández, 60 years old, has a master’s degree in Public Law from the University of Costa Rica (UCR), and a master’s degree in Tax Law from the University for International Cooperation. Her experience includes being a Judge of the Supreme Court of Justice of Costa Rica, from December 3, 2013 to December 2, 2021.

The Inter-American Court, based in Costa Rica, is an autonomous judicial entity of the Inter-American System, established by virtue of the American Convention on Human Rights.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Prevention operations and free inspections will be carried out this Wednesday on Ruta 27
Next article
Costa Rica loses its young people to violent deaths in homicides, traffic accidents and suicides
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?

QCOSTARICA (Daily Mail) American actor and filmmaker. Bradley Cooper caused plenty...
Read more

Costa Rica more costly than New York as a travel destination

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is becoming known for being a more...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Violent Year: Costa Rica wave of homicides continues unchecked

QCOSTARICA -- The province of San José has logged...
Central America

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Title Win Exposes Deep Political Divide

Q24N (VOA) Nicaragua's increasingly isolated and repressive government thought...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: