Costa Rican Judge Nancy Hernández Appointed New President of the Inter-American Court

QCOSTARICA — Starting next year and for a period of 12 months, Costa Rican lawyer and judge Nancy Hernández will preside over the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Hérnandez will replace the Uruguayan Eduardo Pérez as head of the Inter-American Court, starting January 1, 2024 and for a period of two years.

Her presidency during the period 2024 to 2025 will make her the third woman to lead the IACHR, and the third Costa Rican person to be in charge of the institution.

With more than three decades of experience in the judicial field, Hernández has built an outstanding career in various fields related to constitutional law and human rights, also contributing to the academic field.

The Foreign Ministry expressed Costa Rica’s confidence that Judge Hernández’s experience and resume will contribute to the continued strengthening of the Inter-American Human Rights System.

“Costa Rica trusts that the extensive reports of Judge Hernández and her impeccable resume will contribute to the continued strengthening of the Inter-American Human Rights System, as well as to the independence and autonomy of the Inter-American Court in the promotion and defense of human rights. human rights, both in their litigation and advisory functions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Hernández, 60 years old, has a master’s degree in Public Law from the University of Costa Rica (UCR), and a master’s degree in Tax Law from the University for International Cooperation. Her experience includes being a Judge of the Supreme Court of Justice of Costa Rica, from December 3, 2013 to December 2, 2021.

The Inter-American Court, based in Costa Rica, is an autonomous judicial entity of the Inter-American System, established by virtue of the American Convention on Human Rights.

