Airport Day in Costa Rica to present new trends in airport processes

QCOSTARICA – AERIS, manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), was selected by the Airports Council International (ACI) to organize the prestigious Airport Day for the first time in Costa Rica.

“Costa Rica’s airport sector is already a benchmark in the region, deserving of multiple awards. As part of this continuous development through technology, ACI presents itself in the country as an ally in this process, making itself available to operators and authorities in the sector through our global experience and being the voice of airports in the world,” indicated Rafael Echevarne, executive director of ACI-LAC.

On Thursday, March 9, the experiences of some of the main executives of the airport industry, civil aviation authorities, suppliers, consultants and international experts from other airports in the adoption and incorporation of new technologies will be shared.

There will be the presence of more than 100 guests, where there will be the presence of representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), government authorities from Uruguay, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, the United States, and Germany, among others; as well as experts in airport technology who will share with the local authorities of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, the Technical Council of Civil Aviation, the Directorate of Migration and guests all the technological advances to streamline airport processes and provide an agile and innovative experience to the passengers..

“We thank ACI for allowing us to be the organizers of the first Airport Day in Costa Rica. This event will make it easier for the authorities of the aeronautical industry and the private sector to learn information about trends and implementation of technologies to streamline airport processes in order to guarantee the best passenger experience.

“Costa Rica is the country of Pura Vida and that is why at AERIS we are filled with optimism by providing privileged information to respond to the future efficiently,” said Ricardo Hernández, general director of AERIS.

