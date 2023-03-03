Friday 3 March 2023
type here...
Search

Airport Day in Costa Rica to present new trends in airport processes

The activity will present the application of new technologies to streamline airport processes and improve the passenger experience.

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

32.8% of the population of Panama is recognizes itself as Afro-descendant

Q24N (EFE) 32.8% of the population of Panama recognizes...
Read more

Costa Rica and Ecuador sign FTA

QCOSTARICA - The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Costa Rica registers 11.8% unemployment

QCOSTARICA - Unemployment in Costa Rica stood at 11.8%...
Read more

Airport Day in Costa Rica to present new trends in airport processes

QCOSTARICA - AERIS, manager of the Juan Santamaría International...
Read more

Panama trusts that Nicaragua will cancel the expatriation of more than 300 Nicaraguans

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama expressed this Wednesday...
Read more

Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) received Wednesday afternoon...
Read more

DEKRA will open on Sundays

QCOSTARICA - DEKRA, the company in charge of vehicle...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢555.78 Buy

¢561.81 Sell

3 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – AERIS, manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), was selected by the Airports Council International (ACI) to organize the prestigious Airport Day for the first time in Costa Rica.

Departures level, Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO)

“Costa Rica’s airport sector is already a benchmark in the region, deserving of multiple awards. As part of this continuous development through technology, ACI presents itself in the country as an ally in this process, making itself available to operators and authorities in the sector through our global experience and being the voice of airports in the world,” indicated Rafael Echevarne, executive director of ACI-LAC.

On Thursday, March 9, the experiences of some of the main executives of the airport industry, civil aviation authorities, suppliers, consultants and international experts from other airports in the adoption and incorporation of new technologies will be shared.

- Advertisement -

There will be the presence of more than 100 guests, where there will be the presence of representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), government authorities from Uruguay, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, the United States, and Germany, among others; as well as experts in airport technology who will share with the local authorities of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, the Technical Council of Civil Aviation, the Directorate of Migration and guests all the technological advances to streamline airport processes and provide an agile and innovative experience to the passengers..

“We thank ACI for allowing us to be the organizers of the first Airport Day in Costa Rica. This event will make it easier for the authorities of the aeronautical industry and the private sector to learn information about trends and implementation of technologies to streamline airport processes in order to guarantee the best passenger experience.

“Costa Rica is the country of Pura Vida and that is why at AERIS we are filled with optimism by providing privileged information to respond to the future efficiently,” said Ricardo Hernández, general director of AERIS.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePanama trusts that Nicaragua will cancel the expatriation of more than 300 Nicaraguans
Next articleCosta Rica registers 11.8% unemployment
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica registers 11.8% unemployment

QCOSTARICA - Unemployment in Costa Rica stood at 11.8% in January...
Read more

Costa Rica seeks to become a Central American Hub for AI

QCOSTARICA - On Monday the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Eli Feinzaig: “Approving a world income would be the worst stupidity”

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's high tax evasion - of...
#migration

Migration enables temporary category for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Paying the bills