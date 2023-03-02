Panama trusts that Nicaragua will cancel the expatriation of more than 300 Nicaraguans

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama expressed this Wednesday its “concern” about the “recent actions” of the Nicaraguan government in the area of human rights and said that it trusts that the measures that left more than 300 Nicaraguans stateless will be annulled.

Panama hopes “that the decisions adopted by the Government of Nicaragua in matters inherent to citizenship, expatriation and nationality, which have affected the lives of more than 300 Nicaraguans, can be resolved in a sustainable manner with the annulment of said measures, in favor of safeguarding the rights of this group of people,” said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“Thus, Panama as a country party to the Conventions against Statelessness, will consider all requests made to our country within the framework of these legal instruments,” added the Government of Laurentino Cortizo in the official statement.

Nicaragua has withdrawn the nationality of 317 Nicaraguans, among them the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, Catholic Church bishop Rolando Álvarez, the former commander of the revolution Luis Carrión, the legendary ex-guerrilla Dora María Téllez, the veteran human rights defender Vilma Núñez, the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro (and his sister, Cristiana Chamorro, whose mother was Violeta Chamorro, president of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997), among others, all very critical of the government of Daniel Ortega.

“Humanity’s commitment to the obligation to overcome statelessness summons us all,” said the Government of Panama, and made a “call to the Nicaraguan Government to guarantee the inescapable right of people to maintain a nationality, as a right enshrined in the legislation of all our countries.

Spain, the United States, Chile and Ecuador have offered Nicaraguans affected by the statelessness nationality. Sergio Ramírez (Ecuador) and Gioconda Belli (Chile) have already accepted.

