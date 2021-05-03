Airport Police apprehend American carrying crocodile head

QCOSTARICA – Authorities from the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) – airport police – apprehended an American named Dale, who was in possession of an alligator head.

The detention took place on Saturday afternoon at the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR), located in Liberia, Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

When the officers were going through the foreigner’s bags, they found inside a bag what appeared to be the head of a crocodile.

Officials from Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) – National System of Conservation Areas, attached to the SINAC of the Ministry of the Environment (MINAE) confirmed that it was the head of a crocodile, for which they immediately seized it.

The case is now in the hands of the Liberia Prosecutor’s Office, facing charges of allegedly violating the Ley de Conservación de la Vida Silvestre (Wildlife Conservation Law).

- Advertisement -