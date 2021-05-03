Monday 3 May 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Caja will start vaccination against covid-19 of people with risk factors between 18 and 57 years old

Process will begin in health areas that demonstrate 80% progress in vaccination of people 58 years of age and over.

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – In order to maintain the rate of vaccination against covid-19 in the health areas that show the greatest progress in this process and have greater options for using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the National Vaccination Commission and Epidemiology (CNVE) authorized health areas, to begin the protection of the people that make up group 3; that is, those with at least one risk factor for seriously ill from COVID-19, with ages between 18 and 57 years.

Image for illustrative purposes

As explained by Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Caja Costarricense de Seguor Social (CCSS), the authorization is given at the request made by the Caja to allow health areas that have an advance greater than 80% in the application of first doses of the vaccine against covid -19 in prioritized group 2 can initiate immunization of the third prioritized group.

- Advertisement -

Our priority is to finish vaccinating the elderly, but we also need to advance in the vaccination process with group 3 in those health areas that are already close to concluding with group 2. We cannot stop, ” said Dr. Ruiz.

Among the risk factors that characterize those who make up priority group 3: hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, chronic kidney disease, morbid obesity, cancer, HIV-AIDS, and beneficiaries of organ transplants.

The health areas that will begin with the vaccination of the third prioritized group will be: Coronado, Desamparados 3, Corralillo, Acosta, Goicoechea 1, Valverde Vega, Zarcero, Puerto Viejo-Sarapiquí, Parrita, San Rafael, Montes de Oro, Chomes-Monteverde, Garabito, Cóbano, Ciudad Quesada, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Santa Rosa, Jicaral, Hojancha, Osa, Coto Brus and Valle La Estrella.

This group will gradually increase as application coverage and the availability of vaccines increase in the country.

- Advertisement -

The vaccination is being carried out by appointment (confirmed by telephone) in groups from older to younger, starting with those between 57 and 50 years old and from the lists that are generated from Expediente Digital Único en Salud (EDUS) of the CCSS.

In the case of people with risk factors they must register to be part of the registry of people to be vaccinated.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas Peraza, assured that the Pfizer vaccine will continue to be used in prioritized group 2, given that the time between doses is shorter, which implies acceleration in the objective of achieving immunity of this most vulnerable population. While the AstraZeneca vaccine is applied in the group 1 population or group 3 with risk factors over 18 years of age, with no age or gender limit, with the exception of pregnant women.

However, the application of AstraZeneca doses was authorized in group 2 people who are bedridden or reside in areas of difficult access where the necessary conditions are not met to ensure the stability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and the CCSS urge the population to maintain preventive measures against covid-19, such as frequent handwashing with soap and water, distancing themselves and the use of a mask, mainly at times when registers the highest number of daily cases due to covid-19 since the pandemic began, which has led to a very high demand in health services.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSwiss City Wants to Send Homeless to Other European Cities
Next articleAirport Police apprehend American carrying crocodile head
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

These are the business closings and the vehicle restriction for May

QCOSTARICA - What are the new measures that apply next week...
Read more

What to watch for to be sure you get the vaccine

QCOSTARICA - The moment has arrived to get the vaccine. With...
Read more

MOST READ

Pros and Cons of Online Education

Coronavirus

E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer

Rico -
BRUSSELS (NYTimes.com) - American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, the...
Health

Those aged 30 to 34 are the peak of active cases for COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health released the report on the epidemiological situation facing the country, where it is alarmingly evident that it is...
Photos of Costa Rica

Autopista General Cañas

Rico -
The Autopista General Cañas is the Gran Area Metropolitana's (GAM) major route in and out of San Jose, the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) Airport,...
Colombia

Colombia tax protests: six dead in clash with police for fourth day

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Thousands of Colombians across the country took to the streets on Saturday for May 1 – May Day –  marches and protests...
Trends

The Best Live Dealer Casinos

Carter Maddox -
Gambling and casinos have been part of modern society for many years. The rapid development of the gambling industry was facilitated by the emergence...
Infrastructure

Historic: New commuter trains will go into operation this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At 6:00 pm today, Monday, April 26, the first of the new diesel trains to be put into service to the public...
Health

Caja ran out of space to transfer 13 patients requiring an ICU

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) ran out of space to transfer 13 patients who are in different hospitals around the...
Photos of Costa Rica

Sunrise at Lake Arenal

Rico -
  Sunrise at Lago Arenal, La Fortuna by @Eckotraveler posted on Instagram, April 13, 2021.  
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank intervenes to remove upward pressure on dollar exchange rate

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central (Central Bank) increased its presence in the foreign exchange market to remove the upward pressure shown on the U.S....

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.