Alajuela Hospital suspends outpatient services because of cases Covid-19

Authorities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) decided to suspect outpatient services at the San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of the confirmed covid-19 patients being treated at the medical center.

The temporary suspension of outpatient services ensures the safety of staff, the public and hospitalized patients.

“One of the measures is to apply the minimum hospital occupation to protect health personnel and the population. Similarly, the external consultation (outpatient) will be temporarily suspended until Wednesday. The Caja confirms that gynecology obstetric emergency care will continue with the support of Caja staff.

“From this Monday, the entry of visitors will be restricted, only in case of indispensable access is authorized one person per patient. Of course, the care of cancer patients, special cases and emergencies is maintained. On the other hand, non-urgent elective and outpatient surgeries will be suspended,” said the statement.