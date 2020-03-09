The Ministry of Justice announced it will spend US$16 million dollars to be built a new maximum-security prison to house 320 of the most dangerous criminals in Costa Rica. Currently, the baddest of the baddest are housed in an 80 bed unit of the La Reforma prison in Alajuela.

The ministry attributed the need for a special prison and increased the current capacity due to the proliferation of organized crime in the country. The new prison would include a “high level” containment and lock up, reports La Nacion.

Justice said it will also be building a new 1,000 capacity prison in San Ramon and is negotiating with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for a loan to finalize both projects.