Tuesday 29 December 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Alaska Airlines offered 2×1 tickets to Costa Rica

The airline continues to offer low cost flights to and from Costa Rica

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – Alaska Airlines made it easier for travelers based in the United States to visit Costa Rica with its “Buy One, Get One Free” offer.

With the 2×1 promotion, travelers who bought a ticket and got the second free, paying only taxes and surcharges.

Flights had to have been booked by December 28 to travel from January 12 to May 19, 2021.

Also, the airline is not charge fees for changing the dates.

Alaska Airlines reactivated its flights to the two international airports in Costa Rica last November, as part of the opening of air borders.

Although the 2×1 promo had ended, the airline is offering low cost tickets to Costa Rica. En example is US$295 from Los Angeles (LAX) to San Jose (SJO) on December 30, 2020 and return on January 13, 2021.

Screenshot of search on December 29, 7:;51am

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

