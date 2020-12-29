Tuesday 29 December 2020
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

Caja asks the population to wait for the call to get vaccinated against Covid-19

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social asked not to overcrowd health centers

by Rico
35

QCOSTARICA – This week the vaccination against Covid-19 will continue and that is why the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), known as the “Caja” calls on the population to wait for the call from their Health Area to come for the first dose.

“It is important that people do not crowd the health services or the call centers asking about the vaccine, but to wait for us to make the statement to tell them in which risk group they should be treated and when the place they should go to be vaccinated,” requested CCSS Health Area director Gonzalo Zúñiga.

- Advertisement -

Health officials have said that vaccination will be continue this week and 2021, but not massively.

“We need the support of the communities so the vaccination process is in a controlled and orderly manner. There will be a vaccine for all risk groups,” said Leandra Abarca, coordinator of the Caja’s Expanded Immunization Program.

It is important to understand that the health areas will gradually receive the vaccines and will be communicating to their assigned population at the moment that they will start the vaccination process.

Costa Rica has  purchased a total of six million doses to immunize three million inhabitants over 18 years of age. Of these, 3 million were ordered from Pfizer/Biontech, 1 million doses from AstraZeneca / University of Oxford and 2 million doses through the COVAX initiative.

- Advertisement -

The order in which people will be summoned to receive the vaccine will be as follows:

  1. Elderly people residing in a long-stay center, and those who work in these places. Also health, police and emergency personnel.These front-line personnel are made up of: the workers of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, the Ministry of Health, the personnel who work in private hospitals, the National Emergency Commission, Firefighters, the Red Cross and the security police forces, Transit, Migration, prisons, municipalities and the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ).
  2. People aged 58 or over, regardless of whether or not they have any risk factors. Age will be verified by means of the national identity card or residence card.
  3. People between 18 and 58 years old with some risk factor such as hypertensive, diabetic, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, people with chronic kidney disease, grade III and morbid obesity and cancer patients.
  4. Officials of the Ministry of Public Education and private educational centers, and those who work in the comprehensive care centers (CAI) and shelters of the National Children’s Trust. Also people deprived of liberty and those who work for the 9-1-1 Emergency System.
  5. Students of health sciences and related technicians in clinical fields of the CCSS; people between 40 and 57 years old without any of the risks previously described, but who carry out work activities where they have contact with other people or have an impact on the productive sector, such as agriculture, construction, customer service, restaurants, domestic workers, among others.

Prioritization of groups to be vaccinated against covid-19, from the Ministry of Health

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlaska Airlines offered 2×1 tickets to Costa Rica
Next articleCosta Rica is the country with the most electric cars in Latin America per capita
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Caja denies complications in first vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) - Costa...
Read more

Spain to keep registry of those who refuse to get Covid-19 vaccine

AFP - Spain will set up a registry of people who...
Read more

MOST READ

Benefits Of Using And Managing Digital Assets

Redaqted

Watch Out For the Snakes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - New Zealand environmentalist Peter Bethune was rescued this Saturday by rescuers of the National Coast Guard Service and the Red Cross, after...
Coronavirus

Europe launches mass vaccination program

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) A pilot took to the skies above Germany using his flight path to draw a syringe, ahead of the launch of the Covid-19...
Redaqted

More than 15 thousand tourists have purchased INS travel insurance

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since August 1, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders and up to December 15, a total of...
Expat Focus

Having your vehicle impounded will cost more starting in January

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Having your vehicle impounded due to a traffic violation in will cost more starting on January 1, 2021. This because, in addition to...
Salaries

It takes saving an average 41 days salary to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, a savings of an average of 40.7 days salary is required to buy Apple's new flagship product, the iPhone...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.