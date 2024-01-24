Alert! Neighbors of Tibás, Moravia and Guadalupe with water consumption

QCOSTARICA — Residents of Tibás, Moravia and Guadalupe continue to complain about the strong smell and taste of fuel in their tap water, while the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) – water and sewer utility, says the series of tests conducted tests show that there is no evidence of any contamination.

“For the institution it is a priority to guarantee the quality of the water that reaches the communities, for this reason, since yesterday night, the attention protocol was activated and the technical team is doing the corresponding analyses on the water sources, water treatment plants, tanks and pipes in different sectors of these cantons to verify the quality of the water,” said the AyA in a press release on Tuesday.

Rolando Rojas, from the Production and Distribution department, confirmed that after an analysis it was confirmed that there is no source of contamination either in the sources or in the treatment plant, but that they still carry out preventive washing in the networks and the tank. storage as part of your care protocol.

According to Yeiner Flores, AyA press spokesperson, the water is not yet drinkable, since the necessary cleaning and studies are being carried out, so they ask the population while doubts are clarified not to consume it, that is drink the water or use it in cooking.

