Alexandra Daddario Skinny Dipping In Costa Rica

Star of 'Baywatch' shared the beauties of Costa Rica on Instagram, sas he and her husband spent 3 days enjoying San Carlos and the Caribbean

Q Magazine
Avatar photo
By Rico
Q MAGAZINE – Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch-The White Lotus-Why Women Kill-True Detective) shared on her social networks the natural beauties that Costa Rica offers.

The actress and her husband Andrew Form vacationed for four days in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), confirmed that the couple entered the country on December 27 and left on December 30.

Daddario published on Instagram an image where she appears naked in a pool with the Arenal Volcano in the background. The photograph has almost reached three million ‘likes’.

She later shared with her more than 22.8 million followers of her a carousel with several photos of our country, it highlights a sloth, a howler monkey and her posing in a river.

Costa Rica continues to captivate visiting celebrities.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are currently in Costa Rica, arriving on December 26 according to the DGME.

Last week, the couple enjoyed “reggae night” at a popular bar in Santa Teresa, Cóbano, Puntarenas. Luis Alberto Gómez Castillo, owner of the club, Lora Amarilla, confirmed to Teletica.com that the famous couple visited his premises last Thursday accompanied by five bodyguards.

“That’s right, they were there with a group of friends, a total of 20 people, with five bodyguards,” said Gómez.

