The best MMO titles to try out this weekend

MMO projects are distinguished by many interesting mechanics and storytelling, as well as a strong social component, which is not comparable with single players, since all the roles of the game are occupied by real people.

Not everyone has full time for MMO projects, since these are still very time-consuming games, but the weekend is a great opportunity to try out interesting projects and decide on a game that you will spend as much time as is available based on the schedule.

Destiny 2

A popular MMO project in the shooter genre of the distant future where humanity is in danger from an alien invasion.

You have to choose one of three classes:

Titan is a classic tank and master of damage blocking shield, strong in close combat and at medium distances.

Warlock is a ranger and mage who can attack targets with AoE skills and heal allies within the spell’s radius.

The hunter is a long-range shooter and dagger master who can use traps and tricks.

Try the Trial of Osiris mode with friends, or alone with random allies.

This is a PvP mode where players fight each other in small groups not only to win, but also to get a series of victories, which are encouraged by the game and the reward system. Promotions are always different and depend on the season, but they are always equipment and weapons of legendary quality, which often cannot be obtained in any other way.

If you are unable to achieve 7 victories in a row, you can always order destiny 2 trials carry and get a legendary weapon that will greatly help you in further passing the game and conquering the game world.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight

A new update for the universe of Azeroth, where dragon islands and interaction with them were added to the game.

The cult MMO RPG about the confrontation between the faction of the horde and the alliance, which are recognized by all players, regardless of whether they played WoW or not.

In World of Warcraft, you can choose a faction and participate in large-scale battles and factional battles, where the bulk of representatives of each faction fight each other for the right to conquer territory and increase their level of influence.

For players far from PVP battles and pursuing exclusively grind content, WoW will find several variations of the game:

Professions

Fishing

Farming

A type of activity in which you choose one of the main crafts and develop it to become a master of your craft and be one of the best representatives of your profession. Masters are always provided with gold, and the best are kept in mind by popular guilds that need to regularly strengthen their members.

Professions are collective and creating

Gathering is needed to provide creating crafts, or to earn money by selling materials.

The main ones are herbalism, skinning, mining.

Herbalism – Collect herbs and plants that are used in Alchemy and First Aid and leave materials for the development of these professions, or sell to other masters.

Skinning – Harvest the skins of slaughtered animals with a carving knife to mine the skin and use it in leatherworking, or sell it to other crafters.

Mining – buy a pickaxe and process rocks to get ore and gems. The extracted materials can be used in blacksmithing, or in jewelry production, or by selling to the appropriate artisans.

Crafting Professions are needed to produce unique items, weapons, potions, and toolkits.

Key professions will be:

Blacksmithing – production of steel equipment and weapons, tools.

Leatherworking – light armor, bows, arrows.

Tailoring is magical armor for attacking and defensive mages.

Jewelcrafting is the creation of jewelry that has additional characteristics for the character and protection from magical attacks.

Inscription – creating recipes for crafting items and combat staves. Working with reagents.

Alchemy – working with potions sharpened to attack enemy targets, or restoring and replenishing effects on your character.

Fishing

Forget about everything and go to the nearest body of water without forgetting to buy a fishing rod.

You will come across three types of fish unique to each region and various garbage that you can simply sell to local merchants.

The fish will be good, rare and special, which is not suitable for food.

Special fish will go to the reagents that the inscribers will gladly buy if you are not connected with professions, but just fish for your own pleasure.

Sometimes you will come across baits – special spinners that increase the chance to catch something rare.

With the leveling of the angler’s skill, it will be easier to catch fish, but you need to choose actual water bodies, so keep an eye on the game map. Be careful – not all fishing zones are safe, so when choosing a place, keep track of the behavior and movement of monsters and whether there are nearby farming zones so as not to meet a representative of the enemy faction.

Just fish in your favorite spot by selling fish to cooks and inscribers and buy fishing gear upgrades with gold, which will be plentiful.

