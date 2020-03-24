Aliss temporarily closes all its stores

The retailer says its 11 stores will remain closed until further notice.

Aliss announced it will temporary closed all its 11 stores in Costa Rica and will remain closed until further notice. The decision is made for the health and well-being of its 419 employees, customers and the general population, the company said.

The chain, although it has complied with the Health guidelines, considers that the temporary closing will help reduce the traffic and interaction of people, and thus minimize the chances of having more coronavirus infections.

“In our case, we have not had any case of Covid -19 and at all costs we prefer to take extreme measures of prevention, sensitizing our collaborators to stay at home, abiding by the prevention protocol,” the company announced.

The measure was also taken in Panama, Honduras, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Greece and Venezuela operations.