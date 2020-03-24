The People’s Republic of China donated a significant amount of test kits to detect covid-19 in Costa Rica, which will arrive in the coming days, the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry reported Monday.

In addition, Costa Rica will receive medical supplies such as surgical masks, additional test kits and five ventilator machines, thanks to the contribution of Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation.

“These donations are a gesture of solidarity that reflects the strength of the ties that have united Costa Rica and the People’s Republic of China since June 1, 2007,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Upon learning of the scope of the donation, Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, stated: “The Strategic Alliance that Costa Rica and China promote has borne multiple fruits, and this cooperation represents a manifestation of the closeness that both peoples maintain. The excellent state of bilateral relations is manifested in the permanent exercise of the principles of equality, mutual trust, cooperation and mutual benefits. ”