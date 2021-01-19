All in a day’s work: potholes don’t stop street markings

QCOSTARICA – It might seem unbelievable to most, but let us assure you, this is all in a day’s work for the crews in charge of street markings across the country: potholes or not, the demarcations must be made.

For this, a group of residents of the Gravilias sector in Desamparados denounced the negligent demarcation carried out by local government authorities on streets that are in terrible condition.

- Advertisement -

The residents went to the Diario Extra, the self-billed “most sold newspaper in Costa Rica” to expose their municipality to what they feel is an atrocity on the rights to have good roads.

They say they have already complained to the “Muni” (municipality) but no action has been taken to date. Then there was the demarcation.

The residents argue that they are not against the demarcation process itself, but that their statement points to the terrible conditions of the roads and the waste of money to for the work carried out on such a road.

- Advertisement -

In addition, they are constantly filing complaints with the Muni to patch the holes and problems with the treatment of rainwater, conditions that are aggravated in the rainy season.

What does the Municipality of Desamparados have to say about all of this? No comment.