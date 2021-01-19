Tuesday 19 January 2021
type here...
NationalDesamparadosHQ

All in a day’s work: potholes don’t stop street markings

Residents furious with their municipality

by Q Costa Rica
7

QCOSTARICA – It might seem unbelievable to most, but let us assure you, this is all in a day’s work for the crews in charge of street markings across the country: potholes or not, the demarcations must be made.

Image from Diarioextra.com

For this, a group of residents of the Gravilias sector in Desamparados denounced the negligent demarcation carried out by local government authorities on streets that are in terrible condition.

- Advertisement -

The residents went to the Diario Extra, the self-billed “most sold newspaper in Costa Rica” to expose their municipality to what they feel is an atrocity on the rights to have good roads.

They say they have already complained to the “Muni” (municipality) but no action has been taken to date. Then there was the demarcation.

The residents argue that they are not against the demarcation process itself, but that their statement points to the terrible conditions of the roads and the waste of money to for the work carried out on such a road.

Image from Diarioextra.com

- Advertisement -

In addition, they are constantly filing complaints with the Muni to patch the holes and problems with the treatment of rainwater, conditions that are aggravated in the rainy season.

What does the Municipality of Desamparados have to say about all of this? No comment.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article‘I was unconscious’: Cyclist tells of his stunt flying off the roof of an ice cream parlor in Jacó
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

They will give away 2,000 masks in the Desamparados park

(QCOSTARICA) The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica (CMC)...
Read more

Suspending freedom of transit and assembly at sites with high COVID-19 cases would flatten the curve

(QCOSTARICA) Temporarily suspending freedom of transit and assembly to contain the...
Read more

MOST READ

Ticos lose respect for the new coronavirus, lower their guard

Central America

Guatemala uses tear gas and sticks to stop migrant caravan

Rico -
Q24N - With a new administration in sight and the possible relaxation of immigration policies, thousands of migrants from Central America have decided to...
Health

6 year old girl dies of causes associated with covid-19: it is the fourth death of a child

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A six-year-old girl, with a fundamental neurological problem, became the fourth child fatality due to causes linked to covid-19. The girl died on...
Desamparados

All in a day’s work: potholes don’t stop street markings

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - It might seem unbelievable to most, but let us assure you, this is all in a day's work for the crews in...
Expat Focus

Residency for People with Fixed Income (Rentistas)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  If you, or your spouse, receive an income of at least US$2,500 USD per month (US$30,000 per year), individually, you could qualify...
Farandula

Ana de Armas dumps Ben Affleck

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Ben Affleck is single again after Ana de Armas broker off their relationship reported People. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," the...
Redaqted

New criteria for calculating VAT in outsourcing services could raise costs

Q Costa Rica -
Businesses that outsource services must collect the VAT (Value Added Tax) from their clients on the total amount of the service and not only...
Health

Pfizer will reduce the deliveries of its covid-19 vaccines to adjust production process

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American drugmaker, Pfizer, said in a statement on Friday that reduced deliveries were a temporary issue, affected by changes to its...
Travel

JetBlue newest plane with fewer rows of three seats

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - JetBlue, the New York-based carrier, known for making flying in economy actually enjoyable, again, took a step forward in aviation with...
Tourism

Costa Rica recovers air routes, but international tourism remains lukewarm

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The country recovered most of the air routes that were frozen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, confirming the return of 17 international...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.