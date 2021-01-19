Tuesday 19 January 2021
type here...
NationalJacoRedaqted

‘I was unconscious’: Cyclist tells of his stunt flying off the roof of an ice cream parlor in Jacó

Álvaro Esquivel fell while recording a video for ‘Vital BMX’, one of the most important sites in the world on BMX freestyle

by Rico
23

QCOSTARICA – A young man survived after jumping on his bicycle from the roof of an ice cream parlor and suffering a severe blow to the head Monday afternoon in Playa Jacó, Puntarenas.

Álvaro Esquivel fell while recording a video for ‘Vital BMX’, one of the most important sites in the world on BMX freestyle

He is Álvaro Esquivel, a 22-year-old athlete who is dedicated to BMX freestyle, whose objective is to perform extreme stunts and the reason for his jumping off the roof.

- Advertisement -

The young man said he was recording a video for Vital BMX.

He said that he had already taken several shots in different places in Jacó before the accident that went wrong because he lacked a bit of momentum.

“What happened was that I was about 10 centimeters short because I fell on the very edge of the sidewalk and it threw me back, then hit my head and was unconscious for almost a minute,” he said.

The athlete was lying on the road and his mother – who was there to support him – tried to help him until he regained consciousness and was then treated by paramedics and transferred to the Jacó clinic.

- Advertisement -

“Now I’m waiting for the results of some tests. I was a little dizzy, but I feel good thanks to God,” said the athlete.

Esquivel was not wearing protective equipment on this occasion and assured that it was not the only time that he has suffered a blow of this magnitude, but that he has never suffered a break or serious injury.

The young man complained of the reports in some media, not publishing the truth of what really was.

“The important thing is to give the truth of what was happening, because many people will take it as a madman who jumped off the roof just because, but no, it was a very important film.

“I use protective equipment depending on where I practice and it depends on the stunt I am going to do, although I know I must always use it,” he added.

The young man affirmed that this Monday’s mishap will not stop him and that in the coming weeks he will return recording the video for Vital BMX.

- Advertisement -

Esquivel is hopeful that his final video will get attention as did Monday’s video of his fall.

“So many achievements that I have had so far have never been viralized, but if one falls then yes,” he said.

Álvaro Esquivel has BMX in his blood and has been practicing it since he was 15 years old. He says that he has traveled to Panama 13 times to participate in various competitions and that in all of them he has been in first place.

He has also been to Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala, where he has won various awards for his stunts and skill on two wheels.

He currently lives together with his friend and teacher Kenneth Tencio (renowned Costa Rican BMX cyclist), in Jacó, where they both train daily.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePuerto Viejo, Limon
Next articleAll in a day’s work: potholes don’t stop street markings
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Mayors win, beaches will now close at 6 pm

QCOSTARICA - The coastal local governments achieved their goal in their...
Read more

Garabito backtracks with extended hours on beaches

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of Garabito reversed Friday afternoon in its...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica has the best immunization rate in Latin America

Farandula

Why do JLo’s vacation photos cause controversy?

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Actress and singer, Jennifer López, went on vacation in the first days of the year to enjoy with her family, but...
Reports

Invading the US Capitol among the top stormings of government buildings through the ages

Rico -
Q REPORTS - From the Bastille to the Capitol, storming government buildings through the ages. 2021: Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C....
Lighter Side

Government’s plan will increase the price of gasoline

Rico -
Experts: Project to radically change the Recope, Costa Rica's oil refinery that refines nothing, will increase the price of gasoline. Among the changes proposed is...
Tourism

Costa Rica recovers air routes, but international tourism remains lukewarm

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The country recovered most of the air routes that were frozen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, confirming the return of 17 international...
Economic Policy

If the IMF option fails there would be no plan B

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Monday, January 11, the central government began negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without a plan B to address the...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s international airport with only one airline

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) suffered this month the loss of one of the only two airlines currently serving...
Desamparados

All in a day’s work: potholes don’t stop street markings

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - It might seem unbelievable to most, but let us assure you, this is all in a day's work for the crews in...
Farandula

Ana de Armas dumps Ben Affleck

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Ben Affleck is single again after Ana de Armas broker off their relationship reported People. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," the...
HQ

Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents

Q Costa Rica -
"Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents," says a reminder from the Ministery of Transport (MOPT). Although some might believe that it is not,...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.