Thursday, 3 September 2020
Allison Bonilla case: Neighbor arrested for her disappearance

by Rico
25
(QCOSTARICA) Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez, 18, went missing six months ago. He whereabouts are unknown, she was last seen on March 4, walking home in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, Ujarrás de Paraíso, Cartago.

Allison Bonilla, 18, went missing on March 4. Her whereabouts are still unkown

She never made it.

Allison’s family have left no stone unturned, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) has been on the case from day one. The only trace of Allison was her prescription glasses found near where she was last seen.

All the family and investigators have had to go on are the calls Allison made, one to her mother to tell her she was on her way home and to her boyfriend, telling him she believed she was being followed.

The OIJ cannot be sure if the girl is alive or dead. Nor do they understand the motive for the disappearance.

Six months have gone by without a trace of Allison. But, like the family, the OIJ did not give up.

Wednesday night, at 9:00 pm, the OIJ confirmed the arrest of a man, a neighbor of Allison. A 28-year-old man identified by his last names Sánchez Ureña. His arrest took place at his home, a short distance from Allison’s family, where the missing girl lived.

OIJ detain the only suspect in the disappearance of Allison Bonilla

The family had pointed the finger towards the now arrested man. The Cartago Deputy Prosecutor’s Office had directed searches on the man’s resident in March. Initially, the OIJ said that it “did not find any significant clues.”

The OIJ has been quiet on what changed, which led to the arrest Wednesday night.

After the news broke, Rodrigo Araya, lawyer for Allison Bonilla’s family, stated that they have little information about the events, only that they know the man was apprehended.

“We can confirm the arrest of alias Sukia as the possible perpetrator responsible for the disappearance of Allison (Bonilla),” he said, adding that they hope to have more information today, Thursday, September 3, when it is expected that both the OIJ and the Prosecutor’s Office will provide more details about the case.

Allison with her mother

The family is hopeful that the arrest will bring them closed to know of Allison’s whereabouts, hopeful to find her as soon as possible.

The family is devastated. While the hope is to find Allison alive, the family may have to face an unexpected ending.

 

 

